DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 11th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 11th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Hidden Figures, Lion, Monster Trucks, Veep: The Complete Fifth Season, Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Hidden Figures



One of the Oscar nominated movies I haven’t seen yet.

Veep: The Complete Fifth Season



Funniest show on TV!

Lion



I’ll have a review of this movie this week. Another Oscar nominated movie that I’ll see and probably feel depressed watching it.

Monster Trucks



Apparently this movie was fun or something. I’ll believe it if I ever see it.

Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season



Not as good as the other 2 seasons but still amusing.

Mars



No Matt Damon in this?

Also coming out today:

House: Two Stories



Masterpiece: To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters



Walking With The Enemy



The Bye Bye Man



Brimstone



War On Everyone



The Crucible

