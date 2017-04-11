DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 11th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 11th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 11th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Hidden Figures, Lion, Monster Trucks, Veep: The Complete Fifth Season, Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
One of the Oscar nominated movies I haven’t seen yet.
Veep: The Complete Fifth Season
Funniest show on TV!
I’ll have a review of this movie this week. Another Oscar nominated movie that I’ll see and probably feel depressed watching it.
Apparently this movie was fun or something. I’ll believe it if I ever see it.
Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season
Not as good as the other 2 seasons but still amusing.
No Matt Damon in this?
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters