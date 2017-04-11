DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 11th 2017)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 11th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Hidden Figures, Lion, Monster Trucks, Veep: The Complete Fifth Season, Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Hidden Figures

One of the Oscar nominated movies I haven’t seen yet.

Veep: The Complete Fifth Season

Funniest show on TV!

Lion

I’ll have a review of this movie this week. Another Oscar nominated movie that I’ll see and probably feel depressed watching it.

Monster Trucks

Apparently this movie was fun or something. I’ll believe it if I ever see it.

Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season

Not as good as the other 2 seasons but still amusing.

Mars

No Matt Damon in this?

Also coming out today:

House: Two Stories

Masterpiece: To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters

Walking With The Enemy

The Bye Bye Man

Brimstone

War On Everyone

The Crucible

