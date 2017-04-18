DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 18th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 18th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 18th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Split, The Founder, Sleepless, A League of Their Own, Teen Titans: Judas Contract and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The latest M. Night Shyamalan movie. Is the twist that this movie actually might be good?
When’s the movie about the guy who founded Wendys coming out?
Jamie Foxx doing straight to video movies now?
I hated this book
This has definitely been released on Blu-Ray already
Read our review here.
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: Home Fires Season 2