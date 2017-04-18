DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 18th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 18th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Split, The Founder, Sleepless, A League of Their Own, Teen Titans: Judas Contract and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Split



The latest M. Night Shyamalan movie. Is the twist that this movie actually might be good?

The Founder



When’s the movie about the guy who founded Wendys coming out?

Sleepless



Jamie Foxx doing straight to video movies now?

The Handmaid’s Tale



I hated this book

A League of Their Own



This has definitely been released on Blu-Ray already

Teen Titans: Judas Contract



Also coming out today:

Donnie Darko



Masterpiece: Home Fires Season 2



Ocean Waves



Tales from the Hood



Killjoys: Season Two



Punching Henry

