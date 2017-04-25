DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 25th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 25th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: La La Land, Underworld: Blood Wars, The Girl With All The Gifts, Rumble Fish and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

La La Land

…And this movie is coming out today….hmm wait, there’s been a mistake. Moonlight is coming out today!

Underworld: Blood Wars

There are so many Underworld movies and are any of them even good?

The Girl With All The Gifts

Just what the world needs, another zombie movie

Mean Dreams

One of Bill Paxton’s last movies.

Also coming out today:

Rumble Fish

Affair: Season Three

The Bridge: Season 3

Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution

Man of La Mancha

