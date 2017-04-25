DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 25th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 25th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: La La Land, Underworld: Blood Wars, The Girl With All The Gifts, Rumble Fish and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



La La Land



…And this movie is coming out today….hmm wait, there’s been a mistake. Moonlight is coming out today!

Underworld: Blood Wars



There are so many Underworld movies and are any of them even good?

The Girl With All The Gifts



Just what the world needs, another zombie movie

Mean Dreams



One of Bill Paxton’s last movies.

Also coming out today:

Rumble Fish





Affair: Season Three



The Bridge: Season 3



Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution



Man of La Mancha

