DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 4th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 4th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 4th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Rogue One: Star Story, Office Christmas Party, Paterson, Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
It’s not available on Amazon because of Disney. Find in your local store. I’ll have a review of this awesome stand-alone Star Wars movie today.
Amusing Christmas movie, being released in April.
Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five
What cha talkin about, DVD?
Dolph is still acting? Hmm ok.
One of Anton Yelchin last movies