DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 4th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Apr 4th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 4th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Rogue One: Star Story, Office Christmas Party, Paterson, Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It’s not available on Amazon because of Disney. Find in your local store. I’ll have a review of this awesome stand-alone Star Wars movie today.

Office Christmas Party

Amusing Christmas movie, being released in April.

Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five

What cha talkin about, DVD?

Don’t Kill It

Dolph is still acting? Hmm ok.

We Don’t Belong Here

One of Anton Yelchin last movies

Also coming out today:

Paterson

The Bounce Back

Invasion of the Bee Girls

Book of Love

We Go on

