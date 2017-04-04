DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 4th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 4th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Rogue One: Star Story, Office Christmas Party, Paterson, Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



It’s not available on Amazon because of Disney. Find in your local store. I’ll have a review of this awesome stand-alone Star Wars movie today.

Office Christmas Party



Amusing Christmas movie, being released in April.

Diff’rent Strokes: Season Five



What cha talkin about, DVD?

Don’t Kill It



Dolph is still acting? Hmm ok.

We Don’t Belong Here



One of Anton Yelchin last movies

Also coming out today:

Paterson



The Bounce Back



Invasion of the Bee Girls



Book of Love



We Go on

