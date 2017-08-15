DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 15th 2017)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 15th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Alien: Covenant, Billions: Season Two, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 50th Anniversary, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season, The Wall, Once Upon a Time in Venice and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Alien: Covenant
The latest crew to go up against aliens and lose

Billions: Season Two
Great season!

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 50th Anniversary
A classic is 50 years old.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season
I can’t get into DC Tv shows

The Wall
I thought we didn’t build the stupid wall yet?

Once Upon a Time in Venice
Remember when Bruce Willis starred in movies that were actually seen by people?

Also coming out today:

The Blacklist
The Middle: The Complete Eighth Season
Everything, Everything
Night Moves
Bull: Season One
Riverdale: The Complete First Season
How To Be A Latin Lover
Blind
