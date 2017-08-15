DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 15th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 15th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 15th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Alien: Covenant, Billions: Season Two, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 50th Anniversary, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season, The Wall, Once Upon a Time in Venice and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The latest crew to go up against aliens and lose
Great season!
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 50th Anniversary
A classic is 50 years old.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Second Season
I can’t get into DC Tv shows
I thought we didn’t build the stupid wall yet?
Remember when Bruce Willis starred in movies that were actually seen by people?
Also coming out today:
The Middle: The Complete Eighth Season
Riverdale: The Complete First Season