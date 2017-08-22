DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 22nd 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 22nd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Walking Dead Season 7, Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 2, Sid & Nancy, My Blue Heaven and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
I love the movie but I don’t like it as much as the first one. Full review coming!
The first time I wanted to stop watching The Walking Dead. Negan is just a annoying, stupid character and the show turned into torture porn.
It better improve next season or I might bail.
Not as good as the first season.
Supergirl: The Complete Second Season
I can’t get into these DC shows. They just don’t look good.
It’s funny seeing Jersey City at the end of this of what it used to be and what it is now. Ahh gentrification.
I used to watch this movie all the time on cable.
Watch a Sean Bean character not die for a change
