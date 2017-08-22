DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 22nd 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 22nd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Walking Dead Season 7, Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 2, Sid & Nancy, My Blue Heaven and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2



I love the movie but I don’t like it as much as the first one. Full review coming!

The Walking Dead Season 7



The first time I wanted to stop watching The Walking Dead. Negan is just a annoying, stupid character and the show turned into torture porn.

It better improve next season or I might bail.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 2



Not as good as the first season.

Supergirl: The Complete Second Season



I can’t get into these DC shows. They just don’t look good.

Sid & Nancy



It’s funny seeing Jersey City at the end of this of what it used to be and what it is now. Ahh gentrification.

My Blue Heaven



I used to watch this movie all the time on cable.

Sharpe: Season One



Watch a Sean Bean character not die for a change

Also coming out today:

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Eighth Season



Blue Bloods: The Seventh Season



Lucifer: The Complete Second Season



Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Four



Barton Fink

