DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 29th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 15th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Lion King: Circle of Life Edition, Baywatch, Batman & Harley Quinn, Black Sails Season 4, Gotham: The Complete Third Season, The White Princess, Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Lion King



This isn’t the cover but there’s a new Lion King Blu-Ray out today. By it at Best Buy or wherever until next week when this becomes available on Amazon.

Baywatch



Had so much potential just based on the cast but this is just an unfunny piece of crap

Batman & Harley Quinn



Read our review here

Black Sails Season 4



Maybe I’ll check out this pirate show at some point

Ronin



Awesome movie! New reissue of the movie, although not sure there’s a digital hd code included

The White Princess



A good miniseries about some British history. Review is coming!

Ripper Street: Season Five



I liked the first season but kind of lost interest in it halfway through the season

Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season



This isn’t 24 dammit

Also coming out today:

Elementary: The Fifth Season



Chicago Fire: Season Five



Gotham: The Complete Third Season



Chicago Med: Season Two



The Originals: Season 4



My Cousin Rachel



Mom: The Complete Fourth Season



Prizzi’s Honor



The Man with Two Brains



Killing Hasselhoff

