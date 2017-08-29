DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 29th 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 15th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Lion King: Circle of Life Edition, Baywatch, Batman & Harley Quinn, Black Sails Season 4, Gotham: The Complete Third Season, The White Princess, Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This isn’t the cover but there’s a new Lion King Blu-Ray out today. By it at Best Buy or wherever until next week when this becomes available on Amazon.
Had so much potential just based on the cast but this is just an unfunny piece of crap
Read our review here
Maybe I’ll check out this pirate show at some point
Awesome movie! New reissue of the movie, although not sure there’s a digital hd code included
A good miniseries about some British history. Review is coming!
I liked the first season but kind of lost interest in it halfway through the season
Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season
This isn’t 24 dammit
Also coming out today:
Gotham: The Complete Third Season
Mom: The Complete Fourth Season