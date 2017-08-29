DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 29th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Aug 29th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 15th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Lion King: Circle of Life Edition, Baywatch, Batman & Harley Quinn, Black Sails Season 4, Gotham: The Complete Third Season, The White Princess, Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Lion King
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This isn’t the cover but there’s a new Lion King Blu-Ray out today. By it at Best Buy or wherever until next week when this becomes available on Amazon.

Baywatch
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Had so much potential just based on the cast but this is just an unfunny piece of crap

Batman & Harley Quinn
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Read our review here

Black Sails Season 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Maybe I’ll check out this pirate show at some point

Ronin
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Awesome movie! New reissue of the movie, although not sure there’s a digital hd code included

The White Princess
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

A good miniseries about some British history. Review is coming!

Ripper Street: Season Five
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I liked the first season but kind of lost interest in it halfway through the season

Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This isn’t 24 dammit

Also coming out today:

Elementary: The Fifth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Chicago Fire: Season Five
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Gotham: The Complete Third Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Chicago Med: Season Two
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Originals: Season 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

My Cousin Rachel
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Mom: The Complete Fourth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Prizzi’s Honor
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Man with Two Brains
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Killing Hasselhoff
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,