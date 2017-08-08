DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 8th 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 8th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatched, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4, Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection, Teen Wolf, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
This looks like a pile of medieval crap
Hey I remember Goldie Hawn, guess she’s acting again
I guess these movies are doing well if they have made 4 of them. I still have no desire to watch them.
Now you can see a guy whip his dick out from the bleachers in HD
I’ll see this eventually. I saw the first 20 minutes of it recently but then had to do something else.
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
The lesser sequel
Also coming out today:
Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection