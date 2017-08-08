DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 8th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Aug 8th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 8th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatched, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4, Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection, Teen Wolf, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This looks like a pile of medieval crap

Snatched
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Hey I remember Goldie Hawn, guess she’s acting again

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I guess these movies are doing well if they have made 4 of them. I still have no desire to watch them.

Teen Wolf
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Now you can see a guy whip his dick out from the bleachers in HD

Fargo
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I’ll see this eventually. I saw the first 20 minutes of it recently but then had to do something else.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Read our review

Teen Wolf Too
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The lesser sequel

Also coming out today:

Re-Animator
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Blindspot: Season 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Dinner
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Exception
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Freebie and the Bean
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Hunters Prayer
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Portlandia: Season 7
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,