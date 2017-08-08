DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 8th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 8th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Snatched, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4, Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection, Teen Wolf, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



This looks like a pile of medieval crap

Snatched



Hey I remember Goldie Hawn, guess she’s acting again

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid 4



I guess these movies are doing well if they have made 4 of them. I still have no desire to watch them.

Teen Wolf



Now you can see a guy whip his dick out from the bleachers in HD

Fargo



I’ll see this eventually. I saw the first 20 minutes of it recently but then had to do something else.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain



Teen Wolf Too



The lesser sequel

Also coming out today:

Re-Animator



Cinematic Titanic: The Complete Collection



Blindspot: Season 2



The Dinner



The Exception



Freebie and the Bean



The Hunters Prayer



Portlandia: Season 7

