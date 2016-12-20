DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 20th 2016)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Roundup for December 20th 2016. Some of titles coming out today include: Sully, The Magnificent Seven, Storks, Oasis: Supersonic, Dad’s Army and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Sully



I want to see this. Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, what’s not to like!

The Magnificent Seven



This remake looks fun

Storks



I bet Storks are better delivery animals than Lasership

Oasis: Supersonic



This this just a documentary of brothers beating the shit out of each other?

Dad’s Army



is this like Black Adder 4?

Also coming out today:

31



Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy



Goat



The Disappointments Room



Doctor Who: Series Eight, Part Two



Hairspray Live!



Acquitted: Season 1

