DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 20th 2016)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 20th, 2016
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Roundup for December 20th 2016. Some of titles coming out today include: Sully, The Magnificent Seven, Storks, Oasis: Supersonic, Dad’s Army and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I want to see this. Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, what’s not to like!
This remake looks fun
I bet Storks are better delivery animals than Lasership
This this just a documentary of brothers beating the shit out of each other?
is this like Black Adder 4?
Also coming out today:
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy
Doctor Who: Series Eight, Part Two