DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 20th 2016)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Dec 20th, 2016

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Roundup for December 20th 2016. Some of titles coming out today include: Sully, The Magnificent Seven, Storks, Oasis: Supersonic, Dad’s Army and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Sully

I want to see this. Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, what’s not to like!

The Magnificent Seven

This remake looks fun

Storks

I bet Storks are better delivery animals than Lasership

Oasis: Supersonic

This this just a documentary of brothers beating the shit out of each other?

Dad’s Army

is this like Black Adder 4?

Also coming out today:

31

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy

Goat

The Disappointments Room

Doctor Who: Series Eight, Part Two

Hairspray Live!

Acquitted: Season 1

Topics:

, , ,