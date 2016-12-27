DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 27th 2016)

Last DVD/Blu-Ray Roundup for 2016, let’s hope 2017 is a better year! Let’s do this…Some of titles coming out today include: Snowden, The Dressmaker, In a Valley of Violence, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Snowden



Joseph Gordon-Levitt sounds annoying in this but then again, so does Snowden

The Dressmaker



This has Kate Winslet in it, that’s about it.

In a Valley of Violence



Ethan Hawke in another western

American Honey



I got nothing, Shia LeBeouf stars in this.

Also coming out today:

Ray Donovan: The Fourth Season



A Man Called Ove



When the Bough Breaks



Versailles: Season One



Dog Eat Dog



Banshee: The Complete Third Season

