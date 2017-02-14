DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 14th 2017)

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 14th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Arrival, The Edge of Seventeen, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Beavis & Butt-Head: The Complete Collection, London Town and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Arrival



This got very positive reviews so I’ll have to see it soon.

The Edge of Seventeen



Good cast and supposed to be a funny comedy. Another one I’ll have to check out.

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk



It’s a war/military movie so I’ll see this at some point.

Beavis & Butt-Head: The Complete Collection



Definitely not a complete collection but it’s the best official thing that’s out there right now…unless you want to watch bootleg episodes

Bleed for This



How many boxing movies are there going to be?

Wacky Races: The Complete Series



This must have been a reissue since this was released already.

London Town



Movie about Joe Strummer, or Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays Joe Strummer in this movie

Also coming out today:

Priceless



Scooby Doo Shaggy’s Showdown



One Million Years B.C.



King Cobra



Mercy Street: Season 2



It Came from Outer Space



Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series



Quarry: The Complete First Season



Deep Water

