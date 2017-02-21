DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 21st 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 21st, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 21st 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Hacksaw Ridge, Bad Santa 2, Manchester by the Sea, Grace And Frankie: Season 2, Nocturnal Animals and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Mel Gibson is back directing and whatever you think of him personally, the guy knows how to make movies.
A mopey, depressing as hell movie that will probably win some awards
Not sure what’s this about but it’s got Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in it.
My Mom likes this show
Not as good as the first movie BUT still a very funny movie
A movie from 2014, not 2017, trying to cash in and trick people to buy this one.
Curious George causing unnecessary shit as usual
Also coming out today:
Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio