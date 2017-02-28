DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 28th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 28th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Moonlight, Allied, Fuller House: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Marvel’s Doctor Strange



Amazon & Disney needs to stop this competing bullshit and offer their products on their platforms. Doctor Strange is out today, you’ll just have to get it elsewhere.

Moonlight



Best Picture winner! *double checks* Yup, Best Picture winner!

Allied



Is this the movie where Brad Pitt left Jolie or is that gossip crap? Curious to see how this movie is.

Fuller House: The Complete First Season



The Government should show this to their enemies as a torturing device

The Gate



From what I’ve seen of it as a kid, it freaked me out

Also coming out today:

The Before Trilogy



When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth



Raid 2, the / Raid, The: Redemption – Set



Deadtime Stories



Shut In



Chronic

