DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 7th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 7th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Trolls, Justice League: Dark, Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series, American Pastoral, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Trolls



I don’t know why they made a movie based on the biggest assholes of the Internet

Justice League: Dark



Read out review here

Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition



It’s been awhile since seeing this but whatever, I like the movie okay!

Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series



This got good reviews I thought but no one watched apparently. I’ll maybe check it out eventually

American Pastoral



Directed and starring Ewan McGregor

The Twilight Zone: The Complete 80s Series



Did this one have some big spider in elevator? That scared the living shit out of me when I was a kid. I don’t think I watched a Twilight Zone episode since.

Vice Principals: The Complete First Season Blu-ray + Digital HD



Watched a few episodes of this. I don’t know, this was pretty cringey and not that funny.

Also coming out today:

Loving



Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series



Quantum Leap: Complete Series – Blu-ray



Almost Christmas



Desierto (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD)



The Take



Life On The Line



From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series – Season 3



Postcards from the Edge



Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

