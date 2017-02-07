DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 7th 2017)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 7th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Trolls, Justice League: Dark, Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series, American Pastoral, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Trolls

I don’t know why they made a movie based on the biggest assholes of the Internet

Justice League: Dark

Read out review here

Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

It’s been awhile since seeing this but whatever, I like the movie okay!

Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series

This got good reviews I thought but no one watched apparently. I’ll maybe check it out eventually

American Pastoral

Directed and starring Ewan McGregor

The Twilight Zone: The Complete 80s Series

Did this one have some big spider in elevator? That scared the living shit out of me when I was a kid. I don’t think I watched a Twilight Zone episode since.

Vice Principals: The Complete First Season Blu-ray + Digital HD

Watched a few episodes of this. I don’t know, this was pretty cringey and not that funny.

Also coming out today:

Loving

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: Complete Series – Blu-ray

Almost Christmas

Desierto (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD)

The Take

Life On The Line

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series – Season 3

Postcards from the Edge

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

