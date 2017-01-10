DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 10th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 10th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Scavenger Hunt(!), The Accountant, Deepwater Horizon, Homeland – Season 5, Birth Of A Nation and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Accountant



Even after adding guns to accountancy, it’s still dull, dull, dull.

Deepwater Horizon



It seems Mark Wahlberg is in every other movie. Be a little bit more selective Mark.

Homeland – Season 5



A better season of Homeland than the previous

Mr. Robot: Season 2



Season 2 wasn’t as good as Season 1

Birth Of A Nation



This got a lot of postivie reviews early on when it was released. I’ll check it out.

Scavenger Hunt



This comedy has been out of print for a long, long time. It didn’t even get released on DVD, but now it’s back on Blu-ray!

XXX 15th Anniversary Edition



I saw this in theaters. The stunts were laughable unreal but I guess that’s the whole point to the movie. The sequel looks even more ridiculous

B.C. Butcher



This movie stars Kato Kaelin, as TOP billing!

Also coming out today:

Max Steel



Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series



Kevin Hart: What Now?



Band of the Hand – BD



Broad City: Season Three



Dead Of Winter

