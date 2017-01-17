DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 17th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 17th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 17th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Girl on the Train, Keeping Up With The Joneses, The Whole Truth, Zero Days, Come And Find Me, The IT Crowd: The Internet Is Coming and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Don’t you hate when that girl on the train is singing to herself really loud?
Good cast – good movie? Hmm doubtful
Instead of watching Keanu slaying it with a gun, he’s slaying it in a court. Hmm i’ll pass
Read my review
The IT Crowd: The Internet Is Coming
The series finale episode. I think I saw this once but I need to see this again. This was from 3 years ago so not sure why it’s being released now
Also coming out today:
Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh and Final Season
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050