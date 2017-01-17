DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 17th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 17th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Girl on the Train, Keeping Up With The Joneses, The Whole Truth, Zero Days, Come And Find Me, The IT Crowd: The Internet Is Coming and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Girl on the Train



Don’t you hate when that girl on the train is singing to herself really loud?

Keeping Up With The Joneses



Good cast – good movie? Hmm doubtful

The Whole Truth



Instead of watching Keanu slaying it with a gun, he’s slaying it in a court. Hmm i’ll pass

Come And Find Me



Read my review

The IT Crowd: The Internet Is Coming



The series finale episode. I think I saw this once but I need to see this again. This was from 3 years ago so not sure why it’s being released now

Also coming out today:

Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh and Final Season



Ouija: Origin of Evil



NYPD Blue: The Final Season



Surf’s up 2: Wave Mania



Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050



12 Monkeys: Season Two



Zero Days



The Hollow Point

