DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 24th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 24th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 24th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Inferno, Sherlock: Series Four, The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Warriors, USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I loved the book, loved the other movies so we’ll see if this is just as fun. It didn’t do great at box office or wasn’t liked by many critics. Time will tell
I heard this season was hit or miss with fans. I’ll start this series eventually.
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Nicolas Cage in another movie to pay off his massive debt
Still have not seen this movie
Also coming out today:
Cartoon Network: Adventure Time – Islands Miniseries
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency