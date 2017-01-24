DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 24th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 24th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Inferno, Sherlock: Series Four, The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Warriors, USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Inferno



I loved the book, loved the other movies so we’ll see if this is just as fun. It didn’t do great at box office or wasn’t liked by many critics. Time will tell

Sherlock: Series Four



I heard this season was hit or miss with fans. I’ll start this series eventually.

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage



Nicolas Cage in another movie to pay off his massive debt

The Warriors



Still have not seen this movie

Also coming out today:

Wait Until Dark



The Man Who Fell To Earth



The Monster



Cartoon Network: Adventure Time – Islands Miniseries



Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency



Hooperman Season 1



Hooperman Season 2



The Vessel



Peanuts by Schulz: Snoopy Tales

