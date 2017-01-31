DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 31st 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 24th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Pinocchio (annoyingly not on Amazon.com), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Masterminds, Gimme Danger, Ballers: Season 2, Parents and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Jack Reacher: Never Go Back



Another movie where Tom Cruise is constantly running

Pinocchio



Have to buy this through third-party sellers because Amazon and Disney have a stupid (non)business relationship.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween



When is this character going away?

Masterminds



This movie got pushed back so many times. So it’s got to be good right?

Gimme Danger



Director’s Jim Jarmusch documentary about the Stooges. Going to watch this today.

Parents



Before Randy Quaid went insane

Ballers: Season 2



I love this show

Lilo & Stitch



Still haven’t seen this one.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: Victoria



Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks



Lair Of The White Worm



King And I



Poltergeist II: The Other Side



Poltergeist III



Mystery Science Theater 3000: IV



The Hangman: Shepherds And Butchers

