DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 31st 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 24th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Pinocchio (annoyingly not on Amazon.com), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Masterminds, Gimme Danger, Ballers: Season 2, Parents and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Another movie where Tom Cruise is constantly running
Have to buy this through third-party sellers because Amazon and Disney have a stupid (non)business relationship.
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
When is this character going away?
This movie got pushed back so many times. So it’s got to be good right?
Director’s Jim Jarmusch documentary about the Stooges. Going to watch this today.
Before Randy Quaid went insane
I love this show
Still haven’t seen this one.
Also coming out today:
Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Mystery Science Theater 3000: IV