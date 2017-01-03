DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 3rd 2017)

Happy New Year! First DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup of the year. Let’s do this: Some of titles coming out today include: Blair Witch, Girls: The Complete Fifth Season, Denial, Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life, Bones – Season 11, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Blair Witch



Stop remaking movies!

Girls: The Complete Fifth Season



I watch this show even though all of the Girls on the show are fucking crazy

Bones – Season 11



when is this show going to get canceled? When does it even air, Fridays at 3am?

The Librarians – Season 02



If it airs on TNT, it must be good!

Denial



British movie where British people talk British-y

Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life



Starring that annoying kid that was Peter Pan in those awful Geico commercials

Stryker



Glitter – Blu-ray



Watch Mariah Carey bomb as an actress before she bombed at New Year’s Eve!

Also coming out today:

Sleepy Hollow: Season 3



Shetland: Season 3



Doctor Blake Mysteries: Season Three



The Internecine Project



Sea of Love



The Red Skelton Hour: In Color: Unreleased Seasons



Mr. Pig

