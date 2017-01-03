DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 3rd 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 3rd, 2017
Happy New Year! First DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup of the year. Let’s do this: Some of titles coming out today include: Blair Witch, Girls: The Complete Fifth Season, Denial, Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life, Bones – Season 11, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Stop remaking movies!
Girls: The Complete Fifth Season
I watch this show even though all of the Girls on the show are fucking crazy
when is this show going to get canceled? When does it even air, Fridays at 3am?
If it airs on TNT, it must be good!
British movie where British people talk British-y
Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life
Starring that annoying kid that was Peter Pan in those awful Geico commercials
Watch Mariah Carey bomb as an actress before she bombed at New Year’s Eve!
Also coming out today:
Doctor Blake Mysteries: Season Three
The Red Skelton Hour: In Color: Unreleased Seasons