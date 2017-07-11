DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 11th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jul 11th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Happy 4th of July! Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 11th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Fate of the Furious, The Lost City of Z, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Their Finest and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Fate of the Furious
Another stupid fun installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise

The Lost City of Z
King Arthur and Spider-Man wander around the Amazon jungle

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Stop ruining my childhood with these crappy reboots

Species
Sexy nude alien, you’d think it was a Cinemax movie but it’s not!

Smokey and the Bandit
East bound and down…

Also coming out today:

The Magicians: Season Two
Their Finest
A Quiet Passion
Underground – Season 02
Doctor Who: Class
Spark: A Space Tail
The Missing – Season 2
