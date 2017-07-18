DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 18th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 18th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Kong: Skull Island, Free Fire, The Promise, Adventure Time – The Complete Seventh Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Kong: Skull Island



I’ll see this eventually. I liked Peter Jackson’s King Kong even though it was way too long and at times, too squirmish sometimes.

Free Fire



Retro looking poster and good cast, I’d give it a shot

The Promise



Just based on the cast, I’d watch this.

Also coming out today:

Teen Wolf: Season 6 / Part 1



The Expanse: Season Two



T.J. Hooker: The Complete Series



Adventure Time – The Complete Seventh Season



The 100: Season 4



Tommy’s Honour



Stormy Monday



No Man’s Land

