DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 18th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 18th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 18th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Kong: Skull Island, Free Fire, The Promise, Adventure Time – The Complete Seventh Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I’ll see this eventually. I liked Peter Jackson’s King Kong even though it was way too long and at times, too squirmish sometimes.
Retro looking poster and good cast, I’d give it a shot
Just based on the cast, I’d watch this.
Also coming out today:
T.J. Hooker: The Complete Series
Adventure Time – The Complete Seventh Season