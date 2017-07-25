DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 25th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jul 25th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 25th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Boss Baby, Ghost in the Shell, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Gifted, Warlock Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Boss Baby
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The latest in get rich quick movies that parents have to take their kids to

Ghost in the Shell
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The latest in whitewashing in Hollywood

Gifted
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Captain America takes times away from saving the world to be a parent to his talented niece. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

2017 Stanley Cup Champions COMBO
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Fuck You!

Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago – Special Edition
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Documentary about the band Chicago. I’d watch this.

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Read our review here

Girls: The Final Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I liked this show and the season was good for the most part, but what a terrible ending.

Also coming out today:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Dragon Ball Super: Part One
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Warlock Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Pretty Little Liars: The Complete Seventh & Final Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Unforgettable
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Lost in America
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Black Butterfly
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Diff’rent Strokes: Season Six
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Where the Boys Are
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,