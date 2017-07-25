DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 25th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 25th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 25th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Boss Baby, Ghost in the Shell, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Gifted, Warlock Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The latest in get rich quick movies that parents have to take their kids to
The latest in whitewashing in Hollywood
Captain America takes times away from saving the world to be a parent to his talented niece. I’m not crying, you’re crying!
2017 Stanley Cup Champions COMBO
Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago – Special Edition
Documentary about the band Chicago. I’d watch this.
LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
I liked this show and the season was good for the most part, but what a terrible ending.
Also coming out today:
Pretty Little Liars: The Complete Seventh & Final Season