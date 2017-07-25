DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 25th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 25th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Boss Baby, Ghost in the Shell, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Gifted, Warlock Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Boss Baby



The latest in get rich quick movies that parents have to take their kids to

Ghost in the Shell



The latest in whitewashing in Hollywood

Gifted



Captain America takes times away from saving the world to be a parent to his talented niece. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

2017 Stanley Cup Champions COMBO



Fuck You!

Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago – Special Edition



Documentary about the band Chicago. I’d watch this.

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash



Read our review here

Girls: The Final Season



I liked this show and the season was good for the most part, but what a terrible ending.

Also coming out today:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm



Dragon Ball Super: Part One



Warlock Collection



Pretty Little Liars: The Complete Seventh & Final Season



Unforgettable



Lost in America



Black Butterfly



Diff’rent Strokes: Season Six



Where the Boys Are

