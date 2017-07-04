DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 4th 2017)

Happy 4th of July! Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 4th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Zookeeper’s Wife, Song To Song, Drone and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Zookeeper’s Wife



True story about zookeepers having their zoo overturned by Nazis in 1939 Poland. Hmm, I’d see this since I like WWII movies.

Song To Song



Has a good cast and a Terrence Malik movie but never heard of it

Summer of Dreams



Hey it’s Debbie Gibson!

Drone



Sean Bean is in this so I’m sure he dies in this.

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West



I liked the first movie, I don’t remember this one besides the title.

Also coming out today:

Homicide: Life On The Street: The Complete Series



A Shock To The System



Vincent-N-Roxxy



Balto



A Stork’s Journey

