DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 13th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 13th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 13th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: John Wick: Chapter 2, The Lego Batman Movie, South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Loved the first movie, can’t wait to watch this today!
I’m sure this is just as fun as the Lego Movie
The Vampire Diaries: The Complete Eighth and Final Season
This show lasted 8 seasons?
South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season
This was the first time in a long time, I didn’t like this season of South Park. I think Trey and Matt know it too, Trump fucked them too.
Also coming out today:
Rockford Files, The – The Complete Series