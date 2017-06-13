DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 13th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 13th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: John Wick: Chapter 2, The Lego Batman Movie, South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



John Wick: Chapter 2



Loved the first movie, can’t wait to watch this today!

The Lego Batman Movie



I’m sure this is just as fun as the Lego Movie

The Vampire Diaries: The Complete Eighth and Final Season



This show lasted 8 seasons?

South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season



This was the first time in a long time, I didn’t like this season of South Park. I think Trey and Matt know it too, Trump fucked them too.

