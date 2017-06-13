DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 13th 2017)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 13th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: John Wick: Chapter 2, The Lego Batman Movie, South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

John Wick: Chapter 2

Loved the first movie, can’t wait to watch this today!

The Lego Batman Movie

I’m sure this is just as fun as the Lego Movie

The Vampire Diaries: The Complete Eighth and Final Season

This show lasted 8 seasons?

South Park: The Complete Twentieth Season

This was the first time in a long time, I didn’t like this season of South Park. I think Trey and Matt know it too, Trump fucked them too.

Also coming out today:

Bones Season 12

Grimm: Season Six

Rockford Files, The – The Complete Series

Dark Matter: Season Two

Shooter: Season One

Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie

