DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 20th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 20th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 20th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Life, Naked Gun Trilogy Collection, Joe Versus the Volcano, Wilson and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
An Alien movie without calling it an Alien movie.
Get this Mr. Poopie Pants!
One of the few Ton Hanks movies I haven’t seen
Woody Harrelson plays that volleyball in the movie Castaway
Surely you’re can’t be serious that this is being re-released again? …..
Never seen this one
Josie & the Pussycats:Complete Series
Re-released again
The Joanie loves Chachi of the Flintstones
Also coming out today:
Under the Dome: The Complete Series