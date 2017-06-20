DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 20th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jun 20th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 20th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Life, Naked Gun Trilogy Collection, Joe Versus the Volcano, Wilson and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Life [Blu-ray]

An Alien movie without calling it an Alien movie.

Naked Gun Trilogy Collection

Get this Mr. Poopie Pants!

Joe Versus the Volcano

One of the few Ton Hanks movies I haven’t seen

Wilson

Woody Harrelson plays that volleyball in the movie Castaway

Airplane 2-Movie Collection

Surely you’re can’t be serious that this is being re-released again? …..

Car Wash

Never seen this one

Josie & the Pussycats:Complete Series

Re-released again

Pebbles and Bamm Bamm Show

The Joanie loves Chachi of the Flintstones

Also coming out today:

The Paul Naschy Collection

8 Million Ways to Die

Under the Dome: The Complete Series

Workaholics: The Final Season

Congo

Topics:

, , ,