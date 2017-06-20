DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 20th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 20th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Life, Naked Gun Trilogy Collection, Joe Versus the Volcano, Wilson and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Life [Blu-ray]



An Alien movie without calling it an Alien movie.

Naked Gun Trilogy Collection



Get this Mr. Poopie Pants!

Joe Versus the Volcano



One of the few Ton Hanks movies I haven’t seen

Wilson



Woody Harrelson plays that volleyball in the movie Castaway

Airplane 2-Movie Collection



Surely you’re can’t be serious that this is being re-released again? …..

Car Wash



Never seen this one

Josie & the Pussycats:Complete Series



Re-released again

Pebbles and Bamm Bamm Show



The Joanie loves Chachi of the Flintstones

Also coming out today:

The Paul Naschy Collection



8 Million Ways to Die



Under the Dome: The Complete Series



Workaholics: The Final Season



Congo

