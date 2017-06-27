DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 27th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 27th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Saban’s Power Rangers, T2 Trainspotting, Chips, The Belko Experiment, Prison Break Event Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Saban’s Power Rangers



I hated the Power Rangers back then, and something tells me I would hate this movie as well. Let this franchise just die already.

T2 Trainspotting



Really want to see this sequel!

Chips



Stop remaking things!

The Belko Experiment



This James Gunn written movie looks like gorey good fun.

Prison Break Event Series



I liked Prison Break originally but had no desire to see this.

Also coming out today:

Rockford Files, The – The Complete Series – Blu-ray



Autopsy of Jane Doe



Straw Dogs



Strain, The: Season 3



Striking Out, Series 1



Trespass



Home Movies: The Complete Series



Absolutely Anything

