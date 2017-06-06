DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 6th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 6th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 6th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Beauty and the Beast, Bambi, Becker: The Complete Series, A Cure For Wellness, The Last Word and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Not available on Amazon just yet. I prefer the cartoon to this. I’ll have my review up this week.
Another Disney not available on Amazon yet. And another Bambi release on Blu-Ray.
Watch Alex from Hepcat play a blind guy
Why does every mom-type movies have the same exact covers?
Another Arnold movie where he’s not killing tons of people. Come on Arnold, go back to doing what you do best!
The Young Pope: Blu-Ray + Digital HD
I’m still holding out he will play The Young Jesus.