DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 6th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 6th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Beauty and the Beast, Bambi, Becker: The Complete Series, A Cure For Wellness, The Last Word and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Beauty and the Beast



Not available on Amazon just yet. I prefer the cartoon to this. I’ll have my review up this week.

Bambi



Another Disney not available on Amazon yet. And another Bambi release on Blu-Ray.

Becker: The Complete Series



Watch Alex from Hepcat play a blind guy

The Last Word



Why does every mom-type movies have the same exact covers?

Aftermath



Another Arnold movie where he’s not killing tons of people. Come on Arnold, go back to doing what you do best!

The Young Pope: Blu-Ray + Digital HD



I’m still holding out he will play The Young Jesus.

Also coming out today:

A Cure For Wellness



Land of Mine



The Assignment



Doctor Who: Season 10, Part 1



1492: Conquest of Paradise



The Sense of an Ending



Where The Buffalo Roam

