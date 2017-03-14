DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 14th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 14th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Passengers, Fences, Collateral Beauty, Elle, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Passengers

I loved the score, let’s see if the movie is decent

Fences

Powerful performances in this film, based on the play that was based on the older play from the 80s.

Collateral Beauty

A lot of people are in this one. Is it any good? Who knows!

Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania

Hanna-Barbera are rolling around in their graves…

Firestarter

I am the Firestarter!

Red Dawn

WOLVERINES!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season Two

I stopped watching halfway through the first season. I just lost interest.

C.O.P.S. – The Complete Series

Wow do you remember this cartoon?

Also coming out today:

Elle

Solace

Newhart: The Final Season

Six

Demon Seed

Z Nation: Season 3

Drunk History: Season Four

Gary Numan: Android in La La Land

