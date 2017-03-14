DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 14th 2017)
By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 14th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 14th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Passengers, Fences, Collateral Beauty, Elle, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I loved the score, let’s see if the movie is decent
Powerful performances in this film, based on the play that was based on the older play from the 80s.
A lot of people are in this one. Is it any good? Who knows!
Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania
Hanna-Barbera are rolling around in their graves…
WOLVERINES!
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season Two
I stopped watching halfway through the first season. I just lost interest.
C.O.P.S. – The Complete Series
Wow do you remember this cartoon?