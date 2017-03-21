DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 21st 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 21st 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Sing – Special Edition, Assassin’s Creed, Live By Night, Miss Sloane, In Dubious Battle, Master of None: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Sing – Special Edition

Singing animals. I’m sure kids will like this

Assassin’s Creed

The trailers looked terrible so I’m assuming the entire thing is a turd fest

Live By Night

Ben stars and directs. I barely heard anything about this movie so I guess it’s no Argo?

Miss Sloane

A political movie…because real life politics isn’t crazy enough.

In Dubious Battle

James Franco stars and directs this retelling of the Steinbeck’s novel. I doubt it’s any good.

Master of None: Season One

I watched one episode, couldn’t take much more.

Also coming out today:

Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 3

Being There

RoboCop 2

Cinema Paradiso

RoboCop 3

Batman: The Brave and the Bold: The Complete Third Season

Insecure Season 1

