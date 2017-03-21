DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 21st 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 21st, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 21st 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Sing – Special Edition, Assassin’s Creed, Live By Night, Miss Sloane, In Dubious Battle, Master of None: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Singing animals. I’m sure kids will like this
The trailers looked terrible so I’m assuming the entire thing is a turd fest
Ben stars and directs. I barely heard anything about this movie so I guess it’s no Argo?
A political movie…because real life politics isn’t crazy enough.
James Franco stars and directs this retelling of the Steinbeck’s novel. I doubt it’s any good.
I watched one episode, couldn’t take much more.
Also coming out today:
Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold: The Complete Third Season