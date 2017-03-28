DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 28th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 28th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Planet Earth II, Patriots’ Day, Silence, Why Him? and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



I liked the movie but man, Eddie Redmayne’s character needs to speak up and not mumble so damn much!

Planet Earth II



I need to watch this. The music for it is outstanding!

Patriots’ Day



Of course they made this into a movie and of course it stars Mark Wahlberg.

Silence



Latest movie from Martin Scorsese. I’ll have a review later on or tomorrow

Why Him?



This looked funny to me but guess we’ll see soon enough. Review coming next week.

Also coming out today:

A Monster Calls



Archer: Season 7



Blow-Up



20th Century Women



Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume XXXVIII



The Wanderers



A Tale of Love and Darkness



Arsenal

