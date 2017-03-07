DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 7th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Mar 7th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 7th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Moana, Jackie, Colors, Man Down, The Americans Season 4 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Moana

Have to wait few days to buy on Amazon I guess.

Jackie

Natalie Portman is trying to make up for starring in the Star Wars prequels

Colors

I just remember the song for this movie.

Man Down

I’m sure Shia went method for this role and developed PTSD

That ’70s Show – The Complete Series – Flashback Edition Blu-ray

I liked this show until it was just Fez and that Scientologist kook

Also coming out today:

The Americans Season 4

Star Trek: Voyager – The Complete Series

Finian’s Rainbow

Incarnate

I Am Michael

Trespass Against Us

Topics:

, , ,