DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 7th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 7th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Moana, Jackie, Colors, Man Down, The Americans Season 4 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Moana



Have to wait few days to buy on Amazon I guess.

Jackie



Natalie Portman is trying to make up for starring in the Star Wars prequels

Colors



I just remember the song for this movie.

Man Down



I’m sure Shia went method for this role and developed PTSD

That ’70s Show – The Complete Series – Flashback Edition Blu-ray



I liked this show until it was just Fez and that Scientologist kook

Also coming out today:

The Americans Season 4



Star Trek: Voyager – The Complete Series



Finian’s Rainbow



Incarnate



I Am Michael



Trespass Against Us

