DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 7th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 7th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 7th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Moana, Jackie, Colors, Man Down, The Americans Season 4 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Have to wait few days to buy on Amazon I guess.
Natalie Portman is trying to make up for starring in the Star Wars prequels
I just remember the song for this movie.
I’m sure Shia went method for this role and developed PTSD
That ’70s Show – The Complete Series – Flashback Edition Blu-ray
I liked this show until it was just Fez and that Scientologist kook
Also coming out today:
Star Trek: Voyager – The Complete Series