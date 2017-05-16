DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 16th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 16th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 16th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, The Space Between Us, The Mummy Ultimate Collection, Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Hopefully it’s finally the end.
The sequel that nobody wanted!
A movie no one saw
I’ll take the first two movies, the third one shouldn’t have been made without Rachel Weisz.
Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition
Read our review here.
Also coming out today:
Resident Evil The Complete Collection