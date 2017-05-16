DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 16th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 16th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, The Space Between Us, The Mummy Ultimate Collection, Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Resident Evil: The Final Chapter



Hopefully it’s finally the end.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage



The sequel that nobody wanted!

The Space Between Us



A movie no one saw

The Mummy Ultimate Collection



I’ll take the first two movies, the third one shouldn’t have been made without Rachel Weisz.

Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition



Read our review here.

Also coming out today:

Streets Of Fire



Resident Evil The Complete Collection



Vision Quest



The Kennedys: After Camelot



Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Complete Series



