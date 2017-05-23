DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 23rd 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 23rd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Logan, Get Out, The Great Wall, Rock Dog, I Am Heath Ledger and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Logan



Hearing great things about Logan but I haven’t seen it yet. Hoping to watch it this week.

Get Out



It deserves the hype! Great movie, review coming later on today or tomorrow

The Great Wall



This looks like a pile of crap

Rock Dog



Ugh. no.

Vixen the Movie



Read our review here

I Am Heath Ledger



I’d be interested in seeing this, i’ll probably be depressed afterwards though

Scooby-Doo Where Are You? Seasons One & Two



Zoinks!

Flintstones, The: The Complete First Season



Guess these are being re-issued.

The Jetsons: The Complete First Season



Love the Jetsons

Also coming out today:

Call the Midwife: Season Six



My Life as a Zucchini



XX



The Vagrant

