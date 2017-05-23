DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 23rd 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 23rd, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 23rd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Logan, Get Out, The Great Wall, Rock Dog, I Am Heath Ledger and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Hearing great things about Logan but I haven’t seen it yet. Hoping to watch it this week.
It deserves the hype! Great movie, review coming later on today or tomorrow
This looks like a pile of crap
Ugh. no.
Read our review here
I’d be interested in seeing this, i’ll probably be depressed afterwards though
Scooby-Doo Where Are You? Seasons One & Two
Zoinks!
Flintstones, The: The Complete First Season
Guess these are being re-issued.
The Jetsons: The Complete First Season
Love the Jetsons