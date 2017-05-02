DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 2nd 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on May 2nd, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 2nd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: A Dog’s Purpose, Gold, I Am Not Your Negro, Rings, The Comedian and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

A Dog’s Purpose (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD)

No dogs were harmed in typing up this sentence

Gold

Matthew McConaughey likes starring in movies with Gold in the title

Real Genius

80s classic

The Comedian

When is De Niro going to be in a good movie again?

Also coming out today:

I Am Not Your Negro

Rings

The Red Turtle

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

Vegas: The Complete Series

Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone

Brewster’s Millions

Saving Banksy

Topics:

, , ,