DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 2nd 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 2nd, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 2nd 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: A Dog’s Purpose, Gold, I Am Not Your Negro, Rings, The Comedian and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
A Dog’s Purpose (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD)
No dogs were harmed in typing up this sentence
Matthew McConaughey likes starring in movies with Gold in the title
80s classic
When is De Niro going to be in a good movie again?
Also coming out today:
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone