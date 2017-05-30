DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 30th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on May 30th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Vacation is over for me so here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 30th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The shack, Ghost World, Fist Fight and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Shack

A religious movie I guess? I’ll be skipping this one

Ghost World

Critically acclaimed movie I still haven’t seen

Fist Fight

when did this come out?

Sheriff Hoot Kloot

More Depatie/Freleng cartoons being released. Yay!

Blue Racer

See above

Also coming out today:

Major Crimes: The Complete Fifth Season

The Last Kingdom: Season Two

Before I Fall

Suits: Season Six

Collide

Tough Guys

Golden Years








