DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 30th 2017)

Vacation is over for me so here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 30th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The shack, Ghost World, Fist Fight and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Shack



A religious movie I guess? I’ll be skipping this one

Ghost World



Critically acclaimed movie I still haven’t seen

Fist Fight



when did this come out?

Sheriff Hoot Kloot



More Depatie/Freleng cartoons being released. Yay!

Blue Racer



See above

Also coming out today:

Major Crimes: The Complete Fifth Season



The Last Kingdom: Season Two



Before I Fall



Suits: Season Six



Collide



Tough Guys



Golden Years





























