DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 9th 2017)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 9th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Fifty Shades Darker, Heat, Orange Is The New Black: Season 4, Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Fifty Shades Darker – Unrated Edition

I’m sure Game of Thrones has more sex than this movie so-called raunchy movie

Heat

I have yet to see this Michael Mann classic

Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four

Maybe one day I’ll watch this series

Also coming out today:

Orange Is The New Black: Season 4

Serial Mom

Streets of San Francisco: The Complete Series

Chinatown

The Accidental Tourist

Making Contact Aka Joey

A Fantastic Fear Of Everything

The Wayans Bros: The Complete Second Season

