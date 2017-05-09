DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 9th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 9th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 9th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Fifty Shades Darker, Heat, Orange Is The New Black: Season 4, Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Fifty Shades Darker – Unrated Edition
I’m sure Game of Thrones has more sex than this movie so-called raunchy movie
I have yet to see this Michael Mann classic
Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four
Maybe one day I’ll watch this series
Also coming out today:
Orange Is The New Black: Season 4
Streets of San Francisco: The Complete Series
A Fantastic Fear Of Everything