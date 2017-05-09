DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 9th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 9th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Fifty Shades Darker, Heat, Orange Is The New Black: Season 4, Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Fifty Shades Darker – Unrated Edition



I’m sure Game of Thrones has more sex than this movie so-called raunchy movie

Heat



I have yet to see this Michael Mann classic

Inside Amy Schumer: Season Four



Maybe one day I’ll watch this series

Also coming out today:

Orange Is The New Black: Season 4



Serial Mom



Streets of San Francisco: The Complete Series



Chinatown



The Accidental Tourist



Making Contact Aka Joey



A Fantastic Fear Of Everything



The Wayans Bros: The Complete Second Season

