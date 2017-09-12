DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 12th 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Mummy, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition, VEEP: Season 6, The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season, It Comes At Night, Silicon Valley: Season 4, This Is Us: Season 1, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I’ll stick with the Brendan Fraser movies over this any day
Funniest show on TV!
Not as good as previous seasons but still had it’s moments
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season
This show should have ended after the 4th season
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
I never read Captain Underpants but I’ll give this movie a shot. I did meet the author at Book Con so that was cool too.
Don’t feel like watching a depressing show, thank you
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition
4k Transfer and theatrical version!
I heard this is a good series so I’ll check it out eventually