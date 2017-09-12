DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 12th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Sep 12th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Mummy, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition, VEEP: Season 6, The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season, It Comes At Night, Silicon Valley: Season 4, This Is Us: Season 1, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Mummy
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I’ll stick with the Brendan Fraser movies over this any day

VEEP: Season 6
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Funniest show on TV!

Silicon Valley: Season 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Not as good as previous seasons but still had it’s moments

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This show should have ended after the 4th season

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I never read Captain Underpants but I’ll give this movie a shot. I did meet the author at Book Con so that was cool too.

This Is Us: Season 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Don’t feel like watching a depressing show, thank you

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

4k Transfer and theatrical version!

Broadchurch – Season 03
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I heard this is a good series so I’ll check it out eventually

Also coming out today:

Scorpion: Season Three
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Orphan Black: Season Five
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

It Comes At Night
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Chicago P.D.: Season Four
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Empire: Season 3
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Goldbergs- Season 03
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Goldbergs – Season 04
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Beatriz At Dinner
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

People of Earth: The Complete First Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,