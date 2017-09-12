DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 12th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Mummy, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition, VEEP: Season 6, The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season, It Comes At Night, Silicon Valley: Season 4, This Is Us: Season 1, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Mummy



I’ll stick with the Brendan Fraser movies over this any day

VEEP: Season 6



Funniest show on TV!

Silicon Valley: Season 4



Not as good as previous seasons but still had it’s moments

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Tenth Season



This show should have ended after the 4th season

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie



I never read Captain Underpants but I’ll give this movie a shot. I did meet the author at Book Con so that was cool too.

This Is Us: Season 1



Don’t feel like watching a depressing show, thank you

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition



4k Transfer and theatrical version!

Broadchurch – Season 03



I heard this is a good series so I’ll check it out eventually

Also coming out today:

Scorpion: Season Three



Orphan Black: Season Five



It Comes At Night



Chicago P.D.: Season Four



Empire: Season 3



The Goldbergs- Season 03



The Goldbergs – Season 04



Beatriz At Dinner



People of Earth: The Complete First Season

