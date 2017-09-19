DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 19th 2017)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 19th, 2017
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 19th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Wonder Woman, The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, Firefly Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Modern Family: Season 8, The Big Sick and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Been wanting to see Wonder Woman for months and will finally see it today. Expect my review sometime this week.
The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
A bit pricey but Ken Burns does excellent documentaries. I’ll either DVR this or just wait for Netflix.
Firefly Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
Awesome show that I wish went longer than the movie.
This show has gone downhill the last few seasons but still has it’s funny monents
Heard a lot of good things about this and will be watching today.
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
I love this movie, it’s been awhile since last seeing it. Wish I had a 4k TV though.
There is 3 seasons of this already?
How did this make it past a few episodes?
Steven Seagal is getting fatter with every movie
Also coming out today:
Arrow: The Complete Fifth Season
Starship Troopers 20th Anniversary
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars