DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 19th 2017)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Sep 19th, 2017

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 19th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Wonder Woman, The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, Firefly Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, Modern Family: Season 8, The Big Sick and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Wonder Woman
Been wanting to see Wonder Woman for months and will finally see it today. Expect my review sometime this week.

The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
A bit pricey but Ken Burns does excellent documentaries. I’ll either DVR this or just wait for Netflix.

Firefly Complete Series: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
Awesome show that I wish went longer than the movie.

Modern Family: Season 8
This show has gone downhill the last few seasons but still has it’s funny monents

The Big Sick
Heard a lot of good things about this and will be watching today.

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
I love this movie, it’s been awhile since last seeing it. Wish I had a 4k TV though.

Madam Secretary: Season Three
There is 3 seasons of this already?

Lethal Weapon: Season 1
How did this make it past a few episodes?

Cartels
Steven Seagal is getting fatter with every movie

Also coming out today:

The Hero
Arrow: The Complete Fifth Season
Porky Pig 101
Timeless – Season 01
Starship Troopers 20th Anniversary
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Bates Motel: Season Five
Code Black: Season Two
Living Single: The Complete Second Season
