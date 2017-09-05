DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 5th 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 5th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Disneynature: Born in China, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Rough Night, The Flash: The Complete Third Season, Just Shoot Me!: The Complete Series, Score: A Film Music Documentary and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Re-released for the long awaited sequel comes out.
The Flash: The Complete Third Season
Has a decent cast but heard it’s not that great.
Just Shoot Me!: The Complete Series
I never really got into this series
Score: A Film Music Documentary
I want to see this since I love film scores!
I’ll watch this series on Netflix eventually
A funny 80s movie featuring Michael Keaton, who used to be in comedies
A beautifully shot Disney Nature documentary narrated by John Krasinski
Also coming out today:
Supernatural: The Complete Twelfth Season
Hawaii Five-O (2010): The Seventh Season