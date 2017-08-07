Lego DC SuperHero Girls: Brain Drain (DVD)

Starring: Anais Fairweather, Grey DeLisle, Ashlyn Nicole Selich, Tara Strong, Mona Marshall

Written By: Jeremy Adams

Directed By: Todd Grimes

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Buy On Amazon

Stricken with a sudden case of amnesia, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bumblebee and Kitana seem to have forgotten the events of their Monday at Super Hero High. Suspecting foul play, the heroes combine their minds and their powers to piece together the forgotten events.



Usually when Lego is involved it is fun for all ages and genders. “Lego DC SuperHero Girls: Brain Drain” focuses on DC SuperHero Girls animated series universe and is more appropriate young female audience. With that said, some of the patented Lego humor is prevalent but even that is dumbed down in favor of repetitive goofiness and a very simple and straightforward story.

The DC SuperHero Girls are superheroes who are reimagined as young teenage girls with superpowers who go to Super Hero High complete with Amanda Waller as their principal and Gorilla Grodd as their assistant principal. They do everyday teenage girl things like shop, binge-watch movies and…fight evil villains that want to take over the world. While I am most definitely not a teenage girl and can’t really relate to the high school happenings of them…I’m very familiar with the supervillain fighting thing.

The main villain of “Brain Drain” happens to be the Jean Loring version of Eclipso. Teaming up with Lena Luthor, Eclipso formulates a plan to mind control everyone on Earth, make them her slaves and then destroy the planet. Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Supergirl must fight their friends in order to defeat Eclipso and save the day. It’s a simple enough plot and has plenty of action, girl power and superhero antics to entertain the audience. Plenty of other DC superheroes and villains pop up throughout the movie with Flash, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Starfire and even Krypto the Superdog making cameos.

That being said, “Lego DC SuperHero Girls: Brain Drain” is definitely geared towards a younger audience and, while most Lego animated movies and video games are as well, it doesn’t have the universal appeal for both kids and adults that most Lego movies and games do. Following suit with the “DC SuperHero Girls” animated series and toyline, the movie is consistent with characters and locations from that universe.

While I’m far outside of the target audience, “Brain Drain” had some funny moments but for the most part it was lackluster and somewhat watered down for the younger audiences. Fight scenes were goofy and chaotic and there were plenty of cringe-worthy plot points that were there to do nothing but rush the story to the next chapter. While the high school setting makes sense for the universe in which the show takes place, it was hard for me to believe that any of the DC superheroes could coexist with the villains that run the place. I’m sure Amanda Waller has everyone’s best interests in mind.

If you’ve purchased this for the young ladies in your household, then you’re good to go. If you bought it for your avid Lego collector or movie buff they will most likely wonder if you truly know them at all.

Own “Lego DC SuperHero Girls: Brain Drain” on DVD August 8th!

Special Features:

Trailers

Video:

Widescreen Presentation

Audio:

Dolby Audio English, French and Spanish Surround 5.1

English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Bottom Line: A kid-friendly Lego adventure in a world where superheroes and heroines go to high school and do things like shop, hang out and save the world from nefarious schemes. While it has the feel of a Lego animated adventure at some points, for the most part it was lacking in humor and a sensible plot.

Running Time: 75 Mins.

Rating: Not Rated

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: