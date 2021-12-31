Bryan’s Year in Review 2021
It’s been another year in a pandemic, but at least some people got out to some shows again. I didn’t. I, at least, started going back to the movie theater once I got vaxxed but it definitely sucks wearing a mask during a movie. But better safe than sorry. I haven’t been to a show since Jan. 2020 and I’m not sure the next one I will go back to. Going to a movie is one thing, going to a packed, sweaty concert isn’t something I’m ready to do just yet. I did go to a hockey game though, which was panic attack inducing enough.
This year, I listened to a lot of new singles, but not so many albums per say. I have a list of 10 albums I listened to a lot but honestly, I ended up listening to a lot of older stuff anyway. There were a lot of great TV series, but I didn’t see as many movies as I was planning on. The biggest news for me in 2021, was the birth of my second son. So anything besides that is miniscule. That’s probably the biggest reason for the decline in posts & podcasts on the site as well.
Music
Top 10 Favorite Albums of 2021:
1. Mat Kearney – January Flower
2. Durand Jones & The Indications – Private Space
3. The Rumjacks – Hestia
4. Trapper Schoepp – May Day
5. Bren Holmes – Everything You Never Wanted
6. Mighty Mighty Bosstones – When God Was Great
7. Tape Waves – Bright
8. Aaron Frazer – Introducing
9. Vistas – What Were You Hoping To Find
10. Willie Nile – The Day Earth Stood Still
Album I Would Have Put Number 1 Last Year:
Gerry Cinnamon – The Bonny
Favorite Concert of the 2021:
Didn’t Go To Any @ Stayed The Hell Home Arena, NJ
Band I’ve Listened To The Most The Second Half of the Year:
Ghost
Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2021, according to Spotify:
Movies
My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2021 (that I’ve seen):
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
3. The Suicide Squad
4. Nobody
5. Quiet Place Part II
6. Shang-Chi and The Ten Rings
7. No Sudden Move
8. The Mitchells vs The Machines
9. Luca
10. Godzilla vs Kong
Movies I Liked But Not One Of My Favorites This Year:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Black Widow
The Eternals
The Many Saints of Newark
What The Hell Did I Watch?
The Green Knight
Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Movie I Felt Like I Was Watching The Middle As Soon As It Started:
Dune
Favorite Documentaries of 2021:
Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan
New Christmas Movie That Will Be Watched Every Year Going Forward:
8-Bit Christmas
Top 5 Favorite Film/TV Scores:
1. Ramin Djawadi – The Eternals
2. Christophe Beck – WandaVision
3. Natalie Holt – Loki
4. Daniel Hart – The Green Knight
5. John Murphy – The Suicide Squad
Clap & Cheer Movie Theater Moments in Movies:
Certain characters showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Anticipated Movies of 2022:
Thor: God and Thunder
Doctor Stranger In the Multiverse of Madness
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Batman
Jurassic World: Dominion
Lightyear
Avatar 2
John Wick: Chapter 4
Jackass Forever
Mission Impossible 7
TV
Favorite TV Series of the Year:
1. Succession
2. Only Murders in the Building
3. Ted Lasso
4. WandaVision
5. What We Do In the Shadows
6. Loki
7. Reservation Dogs
8. Hawkeye
9. Curb Your Enthusiasm
10. That Damn Michael Che
What The Hell Did I Just Watch?
Coach Beard episode of Ted Lasso
Favorite Mini-Series of 2021:
Mare of Easttown
The White Lotus
Best Character’s Retribution:
Armond in The White Lotus
Favorite Political Shows of The Year:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
TV Show I Bailed On:
Real Time with Bill Maher
TV Show That Isn’t As Good This Season:
Yellowstone
Best TV Show Intro of the Year:
Only Murders in the Building
Favorite Late Night Talk Series:
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Graham Norton Show
Random Stuff
Favorite Podcasts of the Year:
Didn’t really listen to podcasts this year believe it or not
Favorite Web Video Series:
Hot Ones
Florida Resident Edits