Bryan’s Year in Review 2024
Articles | Dec 31st, 2024
This year I watched over 223 movies but mostly it was ones I never saw before on my Vudu/Fandango, regardless of the year. So I didn’t see as many movies from 2024 since I was catching up from other years. This year I scaled back a bit on ReadJunk and focused on my photography business which I hope does even better in 2025! I still made time for concerts though! Some good albums came out which you can see below.
Music
Top 10 Favorite Albums of 2024:
The Hip Abduction – Stargazers, Wanderers & Rogues
Carbon Leaf – Time is a Playground
Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages
The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind
Brigitte Call Me Baby – The Future Is Our Way Out
Mat Kearney – Mat Kearney
The Rifles – Love Your Neighbour
Stylie – Smooth Sailin
Less Than Jake – Uncharted
Courteeners – Pink Cactus Cafe
Favorite Concerts of the 2024:
Carbon Leaf at Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE
Chris Trapper at The Listening Booth, Lewes, DE
Oceans Calling 2024, Ocean City, MD
Brigitte Call Me Baby @ Dogfish Head, Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tyler Ramsey @ Milkboy, Philly
Duane Betts @ Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE
Ellis Paul @ Listening Booth, Lewes, DE
Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2024, according to Spotify:
Movies
My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2024 (that I’ve seen anyway):
Deadpool & Wolverine
Twisters
Conclave
Dune II
Furiosa
Carry-On
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Inside Out 2
Movies I Liked But Not Favorite:
Fall Guy
Beekeeper
Beverly Hills Cop Axel F
Movies I Didn’t Like in 2024:
Borderlands
Lisa Frankenstein
Bob Marley: One Love
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wild Robot
Civil War
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
A Quiet Place: Day One
Saturday Night
Hit Man
…I’m sure more…
Favorite Documentaries / Docuseries of 2024:
Music By John Williams
Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary
American Nightmare
My Favorite Film/TV Scores:
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2
Gladiator II
The Wild Robot
Agatha All Along
Most Anticipated Movies of 2025:
Captain America: Brave New World
Thunderbolts
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Superman
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Nobody 2
TV
Favorite TV Series of the Year:
Shrinking
Slow Horses
House of the Dragon
Agatha All Along
Skeleton Crew
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2
I Need To Finish:
The Bear
Need To Start:
The Penguin
Bad Monkey
Shows I Got Sick Of:
Yellowstone
Favorite Political Shows of The Year:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Shows I Liked But Not My Favorite:
Manhunt
Shows I Didn’t Like:
Yellowstone
Happy Not To See Anymore:
Taylor Sheridan doing stupid horsey spinning things on Yellowstone
Biggest Disappointment:
The Acolyte
Masters of the Air
Guilty Pleasure Show:
True crime docuseries
Favorite Late Night Talk Series:
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Random Stuff:
Favorite YouTube channels:
Scammer Payback
Nathan Cool
Screencrush
Resort TV
First We Feast
Apps I Find Myself On the Most:
TikTok
Instagram
Letterboxd
Reddit
My Recommendations for a Twitter Replacement:
BlueSky