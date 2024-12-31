Bryan’s Year in Review 2024

This year I watched over 223 movies but mostly it was ones I never saw before on my Vudu/Fandango, regardless of the year. So I didn’t see as many movies from 2024 since I was catching up from other years. This year I scaled back a bit on ReadJunk and focused on my photography business which I hope does even better in 2025! I still made time for concerts though! Some good albums came out which you can see below.



Music

Top 10 Favorite Albums of 2024:

The Hip Abduction – Stargazers, Wanderers & Rogues

Carbon Leaf – Time is a Playground

Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages

The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind

Brigitte Call Me Baby – The Future Is Our Way Out

Mat Kearney – Mat Kearney

The Rifles – Love Your Neighbour

Stylie – Smooth Sailin

Less Than Jake – Uncharted

Courteeners – Pink Cactus Cafe

Favorite Concerts of the 2024:

Carbon Leaf at Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE

Chris Trapper at The Listening Booth, Lewes, DE

Oceans Calling 2024, Ocean City, MD

Brigitte Call Me Baby @ Dogfish Head, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Tyler Ramsey @ Milkboy, Philly

Duane Betts @ Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE

Ellis Paul @ Listening Booth, Lewes, DE

Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2024, according to Spotify:



Movies

My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2024 (that I’ve seen anyway):

Deadpool & Wolverine

Twisters

Conclave

Dune II

Furiosa

Carry-On

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Inside Out 2

Movies I Liked But Not Favorite:

Fall Guy

Beekeeper

Beverly Hills Cop Axel F

Movies I Didn’t Like in 2024:

Borderlands

Lisa Frankenstein

Bob Marley: One Love

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wild Robot

Civil War

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

A Quiet Place: Day One

Saturday Night

Hit Man

…I’m sure more…

Favorite Documentaries / Docuseries of 2024:

Music By John Williams

Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary

American Nightmare

My Favorite Film/TV Scores:

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2

Gladiator II

The Wild Robot

Agatha All Along

Most Anticipated Movies of 2025:

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Superman

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Nobody 2

TV

Favorite TV Series of the Year:

Shrinking

Slow Horses

House of the Dragon

Agatha All Along

Skeleton Crew

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2

I Need To Finish:

The Bear

Need To Start:

The Penguin

Bad Monkey

Shows I Got Sick Of:

Yellowstone

Favorite Political Shows of The Year:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Shows I Liked But Not My Favorite:

Manhunt

Shows I Didn’t Like:

Yellowstone

Happy Not To See Anymore:

Taylor Sheridan doing stupid horsey spinning things on Yellowstone

Biggest Disappointment:

The Acolyte

Masters of the Air

Guilty Pleasure Show:

True crime docuseries

Favorite Late Night Talk Series:

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Random Stuff:

Favorite YouTube channels:

Scammer Payback

Nathan Cool

Screencrush

Resort TV

First We Feast

Apps I Find Myself On the Most:

TikTok

Instagram

Letterboxd

Reddit

My Recommendations for a Twitter Replacement:

BlueSky