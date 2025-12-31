Bryan’s Year In Review 2025

I watched over 300 movies this year, with more than 100 of them from 2025, which is a lot for me. Maybe I’ll manage even more next year. That movie pace meant I didn’t get through as many TV series, but I still found a few favorites. I also don’t listen to full albums as much anymore, which is kind of sad, but that’s just how my habits have shifted while driving around or editing photos. Even so, I still narrowed it down to 15 albums that really stood out. There’s plenty of other random stuff mixed in here too. Happy New Year, and here’s hoping 2026 turns out to be a good one, though who knows what to expect with the current fascist regime in charge.



Music

Favorite Albums of 2025:

The Beaches – No Hard Feelings

The Maple State – Don’t Take Forever

PorkPie – 9 on the Tiles

Say She She – Cut & Rewind

Chris Trapper – Watching Sparks Fly By

Surfer Girl – Sunset

Levellers – Collective / Live

Planet Smashers – On The Dancefloor

Somebody’s Child – When Youth Fades Away

Magic Wands – Cascades

Bumpin Uglies – Crawling Up The Wall

AFI – Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…

Bren Holmes – A Rush To The Start Line

Iona Zajac – Bang

Joey Harkum – One Foot In The Grave

Favorite Concerts of the 2025:

The Pogues @ Franklin Music Hall, Philly PA

Oceans Calling Day 1 @ Ocean City, MD

Oceans Calling Day 3 @ Ocean City, MD

Say She She @ Rocking the Docks, Delaware

Boardwalk Rock Festival Day 1 @ Ocean City, MD

Boardwalk Rock Festival Day 2 @ Ocean City, MD

The Heavy Heavy @ Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE

Pressing Strings @ Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile @ Rehoboth Beach, DE

Nutcracker Ball @ Rehoboth Ale House on the MIle @ Rehoboth Beach, DE

California Honeydrops @ Rocking the Docks, Lewes, DE

Eric Hutchinson @ Listening Booth, Lewes, DE

Least Favorite Concert of 2025:

Day 2 of Oceans Calling (damn you rain!!!)

Favorite Live Performances of 2025:

Alice Cooper @ Boardwalk Rock

DEVO @ Oceans Calling Festival

Rob Zombie @ Boardwalk Rock

Say She She @ Rocking the Docks

The Heavy Heavy @ Rocking the Docks

California Honeydrops @ Rocking the Docks

Concert Regrets of 2025:

Not seeing more of Green Day

Not staying for Def Leppard

Surprising Concert Set:

Extreme was awesome live!

Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2025, according to Spotify:



Movies

My Top 20 Favorite Movies of 2025 (that I’ve seen anyway):

Wake Up Dead Man

Black Bag

Train Dreams

The Long Walk

One Battle After Another

Weapons

Sinners

Warfare

Caught Stealing

The Roses

Thunderbolts*

Predator Badlands

Eternity

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Oh, Hi

The Monkey

Baltimorons

Naked Gun

Fackham Hall

Frankenstein

Movies I Liked But Not Favorite:

The Fantastic 4: First Steps

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning

Highest 2 Lowest

Last Breath

Ballerina

Companion

Sovereign

Thursday Murder Club

The Lost Bus

F1

Movies I Didn’t Like in 2025:

A Minecraft Movie

A House Of Dynamite

Materialists

Wicked For Good

Eddington

Captain America: Brave New World

Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:

Avatar: Fire & Ash

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Is This Thing On?

Favorite Documentaries / Docuseries of 2025:

Perfect Neighbor

The American Revolution (haven’t finished it yet)

Ozzy: No Escape From Now

Gone Girls: Long Island Serial Killer

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Pee-Wee As Himself

American Manhunt: OJ Simpson

Being Eddie

John Candy – I Like Me

We Want The Funk

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster

Sly Lives

My Favorite Film/TV Scores:

Hans Zimmer – F1

Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

Brandon Roberts, Andor Season 2

Michael Giacchino – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Brian Tyler – Nuremberg

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ramin Djawadi – Death By Lightning

Volker Bertelmann – Dead of Winter

Jordan Siegel – The Baltimorons

Thomas Newman – Thursday Murder Club

Annoying Film Score of 2025:

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Most Anticipated Movies of 2026:

Avengers: Doomsday

The Odyssey

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Disclosure Day

Toy Story 5

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Dune: Part Three

Supergirl

Violent Night 2

TV

Favorite TV Series of the Year:

Andor

Slow Horses

The Studio

IT: Welcome to Derry

Stranger Things

Task

South Park

Wednesday

Severance

Pluribus

Long Way Home

Stick

Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping

Favorite Miniseries / Limited Series:

Death by Lightning

I Need To Finish:

Pluribus (way too slow)

The American Revolution (way too long)

The Paper (way not funny?)

Need To Start:

Alien: Earth

Peacemaker Season 2

The Chair Company

The Lowdown

Shows I Got Sick Of:

The Bear

Only Murderers in the Building

Yellowjackets

Stop Making Shows About:

Doctors

Cops

Lawyers

Favorite Political Shows of The Year:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show

Shows I Liked But Not My Favorite:

The Waterfront

Shows I Didn’t Like:

Black Rabbit

Biggest Disappointment:

Daredevil: Born Again

Favorite Late Night Talk Series:

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Apps I Find Myself On the Most:

Letterboxd: https://letterboxd.com/readjunk/

TikTok

Books I Read:

Not read but listened to the late Virginia Giuffre’s Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice

Favorite Podcasts:

WTF with Marc Maron (congrats on such a powerful show)

Conan Needs A Friend