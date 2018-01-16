Liam Neeson’s Next 10 Movies

Liam Neeson is keeping busy with starring in every type of action movie that you can think of. With the release of The Commuter, we looked into his IMDB page to see what he has coming up next…



The Attendant



A bathroom attendant and former marine working in Manhattan, trying to make ends meet. Then one day, the mob takes over the restaurant after being served some bad spaghetti bolognese and vows for vengeance. It’s up to the bathroom attendant to clean up the mess!

Battleship 2: Connect 4



Neeson is back as Admiral Terrance Shane, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. A new space invader is attacking the ships’ chutes and ladders. Can Admiral Shane soup up his battleship in time to take the fight into space and onto the aliens’ home world? In space, no one can hear you shout “Yahtzee!”

Cross This!



Shaun Kelly is a retired Green Beret and enjoys his time as a Crossing Guard for the local elementary school. While on the job, a kid is run down by drug dealers. Shaun abandons his post, hops into a school bus to pursue the drug dealers as the director call this movie “the longest car chase ever on the big screen…probably too long.”

50 Shades of The Grey



Neeson reprises his role as a boring metaphor as he discusses his existential crisis while tied up in S&M bondage with a furry dressed as a wolf.

The Jig Is Up



Patrick McKeane is a con artist, going from town to town in hopes of scoring that big deal. He cons his way into Michael Flatley’s Riverdance Revival as a backup dancer in hopes of robbing him. Will he steal Flatley’s fortune and become Lord of the Cons?

Qui-Gon: A Star Wars Story



Finally, the single-film prequel story everyone’s been yearning for! Watch a young Qui-Gon Jinn (a heavily CGI’d Neeson) attend Jedi school and learn the ropes of trade negotiation. Does he have what it takes to remove Gungan from NAFTA? Or will an ill-timed romance with Jar Jar Binks’ grandmother get in the way?

Robert Mueller: The Man Who Brought Down The White House



The unofficial sequel and companion drama to Mark Felt:The Man Who Brought Down The White House is Robert Mueller:The Man Who Brought Down The White House. Stars Neeson as Mueller and an orangutan as Trump.

Taken the Kraken



Liam Neeson’s shaken when his Kraken is taken. Does he have the particular set of skills to find his mythological beast friend, mete out justice, and release the Kraken?

Taking Out The Trash



A New York garbage man discovers a dead girl on his route and wants to investigate further since she was his daughter’s friend. He finds out she last worked as a stripper and the club is behind the death. He vows to get revenge and clean up the city!

Trouble



A harrowing and nuanced history lesson of the violent conflict in Northern Ireland during the 1980s known as The Troubles. Liam Neeson plays a Catholic priest and loving father whose son joins the IRA against his wishes. When a fatal bomb goes off, will Neeson protect his beloved child or turn in his own flesh and blood? Based on the board game.