ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2023)
Summer is almost over, somehow. The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for August 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Sinéad O’Connor, Mustard Plug, Less than Jake, Menzingers, New Model Army, MxPx, Griffin House, JAWS, Ballyhoo!, Matt Berry, Chayce Beckham, Cherry Poppin Daddies and more! Lots of different genres!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Sinéad O’Connor – Outlander The Skye Boat Song (Revolutionary Version)
2. Mustard Plug – Vampire
3. Less Than Jake, Sooza Brass Band – Come Dancing
4. K-Man & The 45s – Really Happy Music
5. The Menzingers – Hope is a Dangerous Little Thing
6. New Model Army – Innocence (Orchestral Version) [Single Edit] – Live
7. Travoltas – It’s Ok
8. MxPx – Not Today
9. Don’t Panic – Photographs
10. Griffin House – Dead Set on You
11. Logan Ledger – All The Wine In California
12. Jeshua Marshall – The Flood
13. Ryan Bingham – This Life
14. Liam Gallagher – Champagne Supernova – Live From Knebworth 22
15. Matt Berry – Top Brass
16. Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits
17. Say She She – Astral Plane
18. Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
19. Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Stella Angelico – I’m Comin’ Home To You
20. Al Green – Perfect Day
21. The Motet – Natural Light
22. Hollie Cook – Dub in the Dark
23. The Loving Paupers – Ladder
24. Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra – Shellshock (with Iya Terra)
25. The Movement – At The End Of The Day
26. Pacific Dub – It’s All Good
27. JAWS – Sweat
28. The Sherlocks – Going Nowhere
29. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Walls Fall
30. The National Parks – I Better Go
31. Vistas – Nowadays
32. Soft Science – Kerosene
33. Gaz Brookfield – Card From the King
34. The Rumjacks – A Fistful O’ Roses – Live In Amsterdam
35. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Kingdom Of Silence
36. The Killigans – The Rowdy Ones
37. Sheridan Rúitín – Fields of Athenry
38. The Dollyrots – Night Owl
39. Mercy Union, Jared Hart – Be Honest
40. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
41. The Tisburys – Left of the Dial
42. Vera Bloom – Eyes on You
43. Trevor Hall – train song
44. Avoid One Thing, Matt Skiba – Pop Punk Band
45. The Church – Realm of Minor Angels
46. Filter – Burn Out the Sun
47. The Crystal Casino Band, Moon Walker – Twenty-something Socialist
48. Bowling For Soup – High School Never Ends – BFS version
49. Punk Rock Factory – Cruel Summer
50. Sadlands – Flowers
51. The Agonizers – Hulkbuster
52. Half Past Two – You In A Suit
53. Simple Minded Symphony – Over It
54. Sentimental Moods – Rush It!
55. Team Doomsday – Duck and Cover
56. Raski, Heruwa, Victor Rice – When You Dub
57. SOJA, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora, Jacob Hemphill, Trevor Young – Sugar, We’re Goin Down – Reggae Cover
58. Bobby Hustle – Reggae Days
59. One Culture, Mellodose – Ready To Live
60. Bumpin Uglies – Spinning Plates
61. Bunny Wailer – Cool Runnings – Live
62. Passafire – 16 Beat
63. J Boog – Uma
64. Common Kings, Royal Blu – Do My Thing
65. Isaac And The Soul Company – Back To Your Heart
66. Jordan Klassen, Alexandria Maillot – Live Another Life
67. The Ocean Blue – Sweetheart, You’re Surrounded
68. Supergrass – The Loner
69. Low Cut Connie – KING OF THE JEWS
70. St. Lucia – Two Moons
71. Roosevelt – Rising
72. Wild Nothing, Hatchie – Headlights On
73. Jeff Hulett – Whatever You Want
74. Ivan & Alyosha – Can’t Fight the Feeling
75. Cowboys In The Campfire, Tommy Stinson – That’s It
76. Chayce Beckham – Little Less Lonely
77. Noah Guthrie – The Middle
78. The Appletons – If I Ever Leave Bakersfield
79. BRELAND – Cowboy Don’t
80. The Resonant Rogues – Show Me
81. Old Crow Medicine Show – Ballad of Jubilee Jones
82. The Dirty Grass Players – Royals
83. The Waymores – She’s Gone
84. The Coral – The Sinner
85. Soul Revivers, Ms MAURICE, Anoushka Nanguy – Coconut Rock
86. Max Romeo – Johosaphatt the Lost Valley
87. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Vibe Check (My Kinda Party)
88. F.Y.A.H., Steel Pulse – Freedom Fighter (feat. Steel Pulse)
89. Stephen Marley – Cool As The Breeze
90. Fortunate Youth – Good Times ( Roll On)
91. Joey Harkum – Built on Lies
92. Sound Destroyer, Signal Fire – Not Easy
93. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Kingsized
94. Keep Flying – 198 Broadway
95. The Classy Wrecks – Figure It Out
96. Rebuilder – Wedding Day
97. Spoilers – Thereabouts
98. Alice Cooper – Welcome To The Show
99. Pain of Truth, Madball – You And Me
100. Knuckle Puck – Losing A Whole Year
101. DJ Shadow – Ozone Scraper
102. Space March – 1010011
103. Fat Mike Gets Strung Out, Baz The Frenchman – Total Bummer