ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2023)

Summer is almost over, somehow. The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for August 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Sinéad O’Connor, Mustard Plug, Less than Jake, Menzingers, New Model Army, MxPx, Griffin House, JAWS, Ballyhoo!, Matt Berry, Chayce Beckham, Cherry Poppin Daddies and more! Lots of different genres!



1. Sinéad O’Connor – Outlander The Skye Boat Song (Revolutionary Version)

2. Mustard Plug – Vampire

3. Less Than Jake, Sooza Brass Band – Come Dancing

4. K-Man & The 45s – Really Happy Music

5. The Menzingers – Hope is a Dangerous Little Thing

6. New Model Army – Innocence (Orchestral Version) [Single Edit] – Live

7. Travoltas – It’s Ok

8. MxPx – Not Today

9. Don’t Panic – Photographs

10. Griffin House – Dead Set on You

11. Logan Ledger – All The Wine In California

12. Jeshua Marshall – The Flood

13. Ryan Bingham – This Life

14. Liam Gallagher – Champagne Supernova – Live From Knebworth 22

15. Matt Berry – Top Brass

16. Danielle Ponder – Roll The Credits

17. Say She She – Astral Plane

18. Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

19. Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Stella Angelico – I’m Comin’ Home To You

20. Al Green – Perfect Day

21. The Motet – Natural Light

22. Hollie Cook – Dub in the Dark

23. The Loving Paupers – Ladder

24. Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra – Shellshock (with Iya Terra)

25. The Movement – At The End Of The Day

26. Pacific Dub – It’s All Good

27. JAWS – Sweat

28. The Sherlocks – Going Nowhere

29. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Walls Fall

30. The National Parks – I Better Go

31. Vistas – Nowadays

32. Soft Science – Kerosene

33. Gaz Brookfield – Card From the King

34. The Rumjacks – A Fistful O’ Roses – Live In Amsterdam

35. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Kingdom Of Silence

36. The Killigans – The Rowdy Ones

37. Sheridan Rúitín – Fields of Athenry

38. The Dollyrots – Night Owl

39. Mercy Union, Jared Hart – Be Honest

40. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution

41. The Tisburys – Left of the Dial

42. Vera Bloom – Eyes on You

43. Trevor Hall – train song

44. Avoid One Thing, Matt Skiba – Pop Punk Band

45. The Church – Realm of Minor Angels

46. Filter – Burn Out the Sun

47. The Crystal Casino Band, Moon Walker – Twenty-something Socialist

48. Bowling For Soup – High School Never Ends – BFS version

49. Punk Rock Factory – Cruel Summer

50. Sadlands – Flowers

51. The Agonizers – Hulkbuster

52. Half Past Two – You In A Suit

53. Simple Minded Symphony – Over It

54. Sentimental Moods – Rush It!

55. Team Doomsday – Duck and Cover

56. Raski, Heruwa, Victor Rice – When You Dub

57. SOJA, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora, Jacob Hemphill, Trevor Young – Sugar, We’re Goin Down – Reggae Cover

58. Bobby Hustle – Reggae Days

59. One Culture, Mellodose – Ready To Live

60. Bumpin Uglies – Spinning Plates

61. Bunny Wailer – Cool Runnings – Live

62. Passafire – 16 Beat

63. J Boog – Uma

64. Common Kings, Royal Blu – Do My Thing

65. Isaac And The Soul Company – Back To Your Heart

66. Jordan Klassen, Alexandria Maillot – Live Another Life

67. The Ocean Blue – Sweetheart, You’re Surrounded

68. Supergrass – The Loner

69. Low Cut Connie – KING OF THE JEWS

70. St. Lucia – Two Moons

71. Roosevelt – Rising

72. Wild Nothing, Hatchie – Headlights On

73. Jeff Hulett – Whatever You Want

74. Ivan & Alyosha – Can’t Fight the Feeling

75. Cowboys In The Campfire, Tommy Stinson – That’s It

76. Chayce Beckham – Little Less Lonely

77. Noah Guthrie – The Middle

78. The Appletons – If I Ever Leave Bakersfield

79. BRELAND – Cowboy Don’t

80. The Resonant Rogues – Show Me

81. Old Crow Medicine Show – Ballad of Jubilee Jones

82. The Dirty Grass Players – Royals

83. The Waymores – She’s Gone

84. The Coral – The Sinner

85. Soul Revivers, Ms MAURICE, Anoushka Nanguy – Coconut Rock

86. Max Romeo – Johosaphatt the Lost Valley

87. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Vibe Check (My Kinda Party)

88. F.Y.A.H., Steel Pulse – Freedom Fighter (feat. Steel Pulse)

89. Stephen Marley – Cool As The Breeze

90. Fortunate Youth – Good Times ( Roll On)

91. Joey Harkum – Built on Lies

92. Sound Destroyer, Signal Fire – Not Easy

93. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Kingsized

94. Keep Flying – 198 Broadway

95. The Classy Wrecks – Figure It Out

96. Rebuilder – Wedding Day

97. Spoilers – Thereabouts

98. Alice Cooper – Welcome To The Show

99. Pain of Truth, Madball – You And Me

100. Knuckle Puck – Losing A Whole Year

101. DJ Shadow – Ozone Scraper

102. Space March – 1010011

103. Fat Mike Gets Strung Out, Baz The Frenchman – Total Bummer