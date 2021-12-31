ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2021)
It’s New Year’s Eve and the end of 2021 and with that, is the last playlist of 2021. A lot of cool music came out this year so I hoped the playlists I compiled through Spotify. If you didn’t, no worries…I listen to them at least. This month, we saw new and unreleased music come out from The Push Stars, Iration, The Rumjacks, The Narrowbacks, Jordan Klassen, Band of Horses, Roosevelt, Pinnacle Sound, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos, Neville Staple, The War on Drugs, The Wombats and lots more. Don’t worry, it’s not all Xmas music. Happy New Year!
Playlist:
1. The Push Stars – Anything Can Happen Christmas Eve
2. Iration – Last Christmas
3. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Christmas Wrapping
4. Sharon Shannon, Lucia Evans – Christmas Time Again
5. Punk Rock Factory – Merry Christmas Everyone
6. The Rumjacks – Bloodsoaked in Chorus
7. The Narrowbacks – Hills of Connemara
8. The Irish Rovers – Hey Boys Sing Us A Song
9. Levellers – The Cholera Well – Lockdown Sessions
10. Jordan Klassen – Carried Away
11. Band of Horses – In Need of Repair
12. Tears For Fears – No Small Thing
13. SPINN – People Should Know Better
14. Roosevelt – (Feels Like) Heaven
15. Vistas – L.O.V.E. (Is On)
16. Andrew Gabbard – Grin Song
17. Henry Nowhere – Stay The Night
18. Jim Lindberg – Hello Again
19. Pinnacle Sound, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Thankful
20. Andrew Bees – Real Life
21. Roger W. Lima, Victor Rice – O Tempo & O Vento
22. Luciano – I Wish I Was There
23. Slightly Stoopid, B-Real, G. Love & Special Sauce – Everyday People (Remix with B-Real & G.Love)
24. Buster Shuffle – New Badge for My Uniform
25. Neville Staple – Celebrate with You
26. The Taj Motel Trio – This Christmas
27. Out Of Control Army – Dance Jerico
28. Direct Hit! – Christmas at Ground Zero
29. Johnny Marr – Hideaway Girl
30. Sea Girls – Hometown
31. The War On Drugs – Change
32. Sea Power – Lakeland Echo
33. Bren Holmes – Ugly
34. Noah Guthrie – Wishing I Was Wrong
35. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Face Down In The Moment
36. Beans on Toast – Let’s Get Married Again
37. Beirut – Fisher Island Sound
38. Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town
39. Jethro Tull – Sad City Sisters
40. Bad Suns – Peachy
41. Janet Devlin – Place Called Home – Alt Country Mix
42. Booze & Glory, Vespa, The Londonians – Back On Track
43. Omnigone – Land of Opportunity
44. The Georgetown Orbits – When It All Falls Down
45. The Skapones – Ring the Bells
46. King Hammond – Hand to Mouth
47. The Goodwin Club – See No Color
48. The Supervillains – Pyrocumulus
49. Half Past Two – Holiday (Green Day)
50. The Dollyrots – One More Sleep
51. Gramps Morgan – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
52. Foster The People – Love
53. Beres Hammond, Wickerman – Mi Deyah Again
54. Ziggy Marley – Mons Vaticanus
55. Bigelow Oaks – Get Back Up
56. Joker’s Republic – Love My Way
57. Marcia Griffiths, Muzik House Productions – Survival Is the Game
58. Black Map – Witching Hour
59. Russkaja – Last Christmas
60. The Magnetics – Christmas Tale
61. Chuck Fenda – Eternal Fire
62. Sal Polichetti, The Skapones – Jesus Is a Friend of Mine (Part Two)
63. Inner Circle, Teejay – Riches Wii a Pree
64. Foo Fighters – Run Rudolph Run
65. WALK THE MOON – Win Anyway
66. Ballyhoo! – She’s Outta My League
67. The Inevitable Teaspoons – Beer Garden Time
68. Best Coast – Leading
69. The Haunted Youth – Gone – Single Edit
70. High Hi – Return To Dust
71. The Wombats – Everything I Love Is Going To Die
72. Oscar and the Wolf – Nostalgic Bitch
73. Simple Plan – The Antidote
74. Luke Winslow-King – Lissa’s Song
75. Jenny Owen Youngs – Merry Go Round
76. Jenny Lewis – Puppy and a Truck
77. Mikey And His Uke, Rocky George, Darrin Pfeiffer, Andy Platfoot, The Doped up Dollies – Oi To The World – Cover Version
78. Ember Falls – Absinthe Children
79. Arch Enemy – House of Mirrors
80. Napalm Death – Narcissus
….and if you like film scores, I put together a bunch of tracks from the year of various movies and TV shows: