ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2021)

It’s New Year’s Eve and the end of 2021 and with that, is the last playlist of 2021. A lot of cool music came out this year so I hoped the playlists I compiled through Spotify. If you didn’t, no worries…I listen to them at least. This month, we saw new and unreleased music come out from The Push Stars, Iration, The Rumjacks, The Narrowbacks, Jordan Klassen, Band of Horses, Roosevelt, Pinnacle Sound, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos, Neville Staple, The War on Drugs, The Wombats and lots more. Don’t worry, it’s not all Xmas music. Happy New Year!



Playlist:

1. The Push Stars – Anything Can Happen Christmas Eve

2. Iration – Last Christmas

3. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Christmas Wrapping

4. Sharon Shannon, Lucia Evans – Christmas Time Again

5. Punk Rock Factory – Merry Christmas Everyone

6. The Rumjacks – Bloodsoaked in Chorus

7. The Narrowbacks – Hills of Connemara

8. The Irish Rovers – Hey Boys Sing Us A Song

9. Levellers – The Cholera Well – Lockdown Sessions

10. Jordan Klassen – Carried Away

11. Band of Horses – In Need of Repair

12. Tears For Fears – No Small Thing

13. SPINN – People Should Know Better

14. Roosevelt – (Feels Like) Heaven

15. Vistas – L.O.V.E. (Is On)

16. Andrew Gabbard – Grin Song

17. Henry Nowhere – Stay The Night

18. Jim Lindberg – Hello Again

19. Pinnacle Sound, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Thankful

20. Andrew Bees – Real Life

21. Roger W. Lima, Victor Rice – O Tempo & O Vento

22. Luciano – I Wish I Was There

23. Slightly Stoopid, B-Real, G. Love & Special Sauce – Everyday People (Remix with B-Real & G.Love)

24. Buster Shuffle – New Badge for My Uniform

25. Neville Staple – Celebrate with You

26. The Taj Motel Trio – This Christmas

27. Out Of Control Army – Dance Jerico

28. Direct Hit! – Christmas at Ground Zero

29. Johnny Marr – Hideaway Girl

30. Sea Girls – Hometown

31. The War On Drugs – Change

32. Sea Power – Lakeland Echo

33. Bren Holmes – Ugly

34. Noah Guthrie – Wishing I Was Wrong

35. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Face Down In The Moment

36. Beans on Toast – Let’s Get Married Again

37. Beirut – Fisher Island Sound

38. Old Crow Medicine Show – Paint This Town

39. Jethro Tull – Sad City Sisters

40. Bad Suns – Peachy

41. Janet Devlin – Place Called Home – Alt Country Mix

42. Booze & Glory, Vespa, The Londonians – Back On Track

43. Omnigone – Land of Opportunity

44. The Georgetown Orbits – When It All Falls Down

45. The Skapones – Ring the Bells

46. King Hammond – Hand to Mouth

47. The Goodwin Club – See No Color

48. The Supervillains – Pyrocumulus

49. Half Past Two – Holiday (Green Day)

50. The Dollyrots – One More Sleep

51. Gramps Morgan – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

52. Foster The People – Love

53. Beres Hammond, Wickerman – Mi Deyah Again

54. Ziggy Marley – Mons Vaticanus

55. Bigelow Oaks – Get Back Up

56. Joker’s Republic – Love My Way

57. Marcia Griffiths, Muzik House Productions – Survival Is the Game

58. Black Map – Witching Hour

59. Russkaja – Last Christmas

60. The Magnetics – Christmas Tale

61. Chuck Fenda – Eternal Fire

62. Sal Polichetti, The Skapones – Jesus Is a Friend of Mine (Part Two)

63. Inner Circle, Teejay – Riches Wii a Pree

64. Foo Fighters – Run Rudolph Run

65. WALK THE MOON – Win Anyway

66. Ballyhoo! – She’s Outta My League

67. The Inevitable Teaspoons – Beer Garden Time

68. Best Coast – Leading

69. The Haunted Youth – Gone – Single Edit

70. High Hi – Return To Dust

71. The Wombats – Everything I Love Is Going To Die

72. Oscar and the Wolf – Nostalgic Bitch

73. Simple Plan – The Antidote

74. Luke Winslow-King – Lissa’s Song

75. Jenny Owen Youngs – Merry Go Round

76. Jenny Lewis – Puppy and a Truck

77. Mikey And His Uke, Rocky George, Darrin Pfeiffer, Andy Platfoot, The Doped up Dollies – Oi To The World – Cover Version

78. Ember Falls – Absinthe Children

79. Arch Enemy – House of Mirrors

80. Napalm Death – Narcissus

….and if you like film scores, I put together a bunch of tracks from the year of various movies and TV shows: