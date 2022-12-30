ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2022)
2022 is nearly over and it’s the last New Music Playlist of 2022! December’s playlist features music from Levellers, L.A. Edwards, Cory Branan, Beyond The Lamplight, Coolie Ranx, Westbound Train, Authority Zero, Jason Cruz and Howl, Lissie, Freddie McGregor, Half Pint, Horace Andy, Wig Wam and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres.
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Levellers – Down By The River ‘O’
2. L.A. Edwards – Let It Out
3. Cory Branan – When In Rome, When In Memphis
4. Chuck Coles, Chuck Ragan – Bottom of a Well
5. The White Buffalo – Donna
6. Beyond the Lamplight, Frank Turner – Shelter
7. Fiddler’s Green – Seven Holy Nights
8. The Narrowbacks – Sackcloth and Ashes (Acoustic)
9. Dropkick Murphys – Waters Are A’risin
10. Mighty Ploughboys – The Ferryman – Live
11. Flogging Molly – Now Is The Time
12. The Gaslight Troubadours, Fey Pink, Levellers – Guilty As Charged
13. Coolie Ranx – Keep Fighting
14. Westbound Train – The Landlord
15. The Interrupters – Raised By Wolves – Acoustic
16. The Kubricks – Getting On It
17. The Holophonics – Dead But Still Fresh
18. Skatune Network, JER – Tetris
19. The Busters – LIEBE LIEBE
20. Control This! – Long Road
21. The Re-Adjusters – Together Again
22. The Lock Downers, Dr. Woggle – Basket Case
23. Caz Gardiner – Happy Holidays
24. Jr Thomas & Cutlass Cream – Eyes Wide Open
25. Chris Plum – The Last One
26. Lee Fields – What Did I Do
27. Vintage Trouble – Dare You Be Mine
28. The Soul Chance – You Gave It Away
29. Aaron Frazer – Heart Full of Love – Live From Easy Eye Sound
30. Authority Zero – Bad Mouth
31. Russkaja – No Borders
32. Codefendants, Onry Ozzborn, Get Dead – Abscessed
33. Rehasher – Open Roads
34. Record Thieves – Dark Hearts
35. Green Day – Nice Guys Finish Last – Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97
36. Anti-Flag, Campino – VICTORY OR DEATH (WE GAVE ‘EM HELL) (feat. Campino of Die Toten Hosen)
37. NOFX – Is It Too Soon If Time is Relative?
38. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Deathless
39. Trapper Schoepp – Ballad of Olof Johnson (Acoustic)
40. Lucero – Raining for Weeks
41. Stephen Kellogg – No Salutations
42. Lissie, Bre Kennedy – Flowers
43. Bonnie Stewart, Noah Guthrie – Breaking up for Christmas
44. The Shootouts, Marty Stuart – Better Things to Do (feat. Marty Stuart)
45. JD Clayton – Long Way From Home
46. Zach Bryan – Motorcycle Drive By
47. Luke Grimes – No Horse To Ride
48. Lainey Wilson – Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Spotify Singles
49. Flo Rida, Jimmie Allen – No Bad Days (featuring Jimmie Allen)
50. The Motet – ’79
51. The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)
52. Wallows – WISH ME LUCK
53. Day Wave – Linger
54. Vistas – My Head Feels Strange
55. We Are Scientists – Lucky Just To Be Here
56. The Haunted Youth – Shadows
57. Circa Waves – Carry You Home
58. The Church – C’est La Vie
59. Weezer – Dark Enough to See the Stars
60. Dominic Lewis – Santa Claus Has Had Enough Of Christmas
61. Dub Town Rockers, Cas Haley, Slightly Stoopid – Holiday!
62. Big Mountain, Miguel Sáez, Torai – You Got Me up Dancing
63. Junior Kelly, Adrian Donsome Hanson – That’s Right
64. Geoff Weers, The Expendables – Let’s Make Music
65. Iration – Time Bomb – Live
66. Ballyhoo!, Sugarshack Sessions – Mixtape – Live at Sugarshack Sessions
67. Freddie McGregor – Behind the Wall
68. Mighty Diamonds – I Need a Roof
69. Horace Andy – My Guiding Star
70. Half Pint – I’m Going
71. Luciano – Give It to Dem
72. Roots of Creation, The Elovaters, Brett Wilson, Jackson Wetherbee – False Alarm (with The Elovaters)
73. Beans on Toast – Little Bee goes to the rainbow
74. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Run Rudolph Run
75. Down Like Silver, Peter Bradley Adams, Caitlin Canty – First Light
76. Oysterband – Born Under The Same Sun
77. Don DiLego – Christmas in Connecticut
78. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – Dire Wolf – Bonus Track
79. Obituary – Dying of Everything
80. Motörhead – Bullet In Your Brain
81. Wig Wam – Out of the Dark
82. Fury Of Five – W.A.R. (We Are Ready)
83. Bury Tomorrow – Boltcutter
84. The Dollyrots – Christmas Time With You
85. New Found Glory – Get Me Home
86. Sonny Burgess, The Brains – Big River
87. zebrahead – Evil Anonymous
88. Kyle Smith – Newsflash
Happy New Year!