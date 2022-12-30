ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2022)

2022 is nearly over and it’s the last New Music Playlist of 2022! December’s playlist features music from Levellers, L.A. Edwards, Cory Branan, Beyond The Lamplight, Coolie Ranx, Westbound Train, Authority Zero, Jason Cruz and Howl, Lissie, Freddie McGregor, Half Pint, Horace Andy, Wig Wam and loads of others! Lots of ska, punk, reggae, folk, indie, country and other genres.



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Levellers – Down By The River ‘O’

2. L.A. Edwards – Let It Out

3. Cory Branan – When In Rome, When In Memphis

4. Chuck Coles, Chuck Ragan – Bottom of a Well

5. The White Buffalo – Donna

6. Beyond the Lamplight, Frank Turner – Shelter

7. Fiddler’s Green – Seven Holy Nights

8. The Narrowbacks – Sackcloth and Ashes (Acoustic)

9. Dropkick Murphys – Waters Are A’risin

10. Mighty Ploughboys – The Ferryman – Live

11. Flogging Molly – Now Is The Time

12. The Gaslight Troubadours, Fey Pink, Levellers – Guilty As Charged

13. Coolie Ranx – Keep Fighting

14. Westbound Train – The Landlord

15. The Interrupters – Raised By Wolves – Acoustic

16. The Kubricks – Getting On It

17. The Holophonics – Dead But Still Fresh

18. Skatune Network, JER – Tetris

19. The Busters – LIEBE LIEBE

20. Control This! – Long Road

21. The Re-Adjusters – Together Again

22. The Lock Downers, Dr. Woggle – Basket Case

23. Caz Gardiner – Happy Holidays

24. Jr Thomas & Cutlass Cream – Eyes Wide Open

25. Chris Plum – The Last One

26. Lee Fields – What Did I Do

27. Vintage Trouble – Dare You Be Mine

28. The Soul Chance – You Gave It Away

29. Aaron Frazer – Heart Full of Love – Live From Easy Eye Sound

30. Authority Zero – Bad Mouth

31. Russkaja – No Borders

32. Codefendants, Onry Ozzborn, Get Dead – Abscessed

33. Rehasher – Open Roads

34. Record Thieves – Dark Hearts

35. Green Day – Nice Guys Finish Last – Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97

36. Anti-Flag, Campino – VICTORY OR DEATH (WE GAVE ‘EM HELL) (feat. Campino of Die Toten Hosen)

37. NOFX – Is It Too Soon If Time is Relative?

38. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Deathless

39. Trapper Schoepp – Ballad of Olof Johnson (Acoustic)

40. Lucero – Raining for Weeks

41. Stephen Kellogg – No Salutations

42. Lissie, Bre Kennedy – Flowers

43. Bonnie Stewart, Noah Guthrie – Breaking up for Christmas

44. The Shootouts, Marty Stuart – Better Things to Do (feat. Marty Stuart)

45. JD Clayton – Long Way From Home

46. Zach Bryan – Motorcycle Drive By

47. Luke Grimes – No Horse To Ride

48. Lainey Wilson – Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Spotify Singles

49. Flo Rida, Jimmie Allen – No Bad Days (featuring Jimmie Allen)

50. The Motet – ’79

51. The Weeknd – Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

52. Wallows – WISH ME LUCK

53. Day Wave – Linger

54. Vistas – My Head Feels Strange

55. We Are Scientists – Lucky Just To Be Here

56. The Haunted Youth – Shadows

57. Circa Waves – Carry You Home

58. The Church – C’est La Vie

59. Weezer – Dark Enough to See the Stars

60. Dominic Lewis – Santa Claus Has Had Enough Of Christmas

61. Dub Town Rockers, Cas Haley, Slightly Stoopid – Holiday!

62. Big Mountain, Miguel Sáez, Torai – You Got Me up Dancing

63. Junior Kelly, Adrian Donsome Hanson – That’s Right

64. Geoff Weers, The Expendables – Let’s Make Music

65. Iration – Time Bomb – Live

66. Ballyhoo!, Sugarshack Sessions – Mixtape – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

67. Freddie McGregor – Behind the Wall

68. Mighty Diamonds – I Need a Roof

69. Horace Andy – My Guiding Star

70. Half Pint – I’m Going

71. Luciano – Give It to Dem

72. Roots of Creation, The Elovaters, Brett Wilson, Jackson Wetherbee – False Alarm (with The Elovaters)

73. Beans on Toast – Little Bee goes to the rainbow

74. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Run Rudolph Run

75. Down Like Silver, Peter Bradley Adams, Caitlin Canty – First Light

76. Oysterband – Born Under The Same Sun

77. Don DiLego – Christmas in Connecticut

78. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle – Dire Wolf – Bonus Track

79. Obituary – Dying of Everything

80. Motörhead – Bullet In Your Brain

81. Wig Wam – Out of the Dark

82. Fury Of Five – W.A.R. (We Are Ready)

83. Bury Tomorrow – Boltcutter

84. The Dollyrots – Christmas Time With You

85. New Found Glory – Get Me Home

86. Sonny Burgess, The Brains – Big River

87. zebrahead – Evil Anonymous

88. Kyle Smith – Newsflash

Happy New Year!