ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2022)
Here’s the ReadJunk Playlist for the month of February 2022, featuring new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from The Slackers, Detroit Riddim Crew, Ignite, Rumjacks, Eddie Vedder, Blossoms, Johnny Marr, Black Am I, Kabaka Pyramid, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Some Ska Band and loads more.
Playlist:
1. The Slackers – Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya
2. Guru Nile, Joe Yorke – I Will Always Try
3. Detroit Riddim Crew – Forward
4. Dreadzone, Emily Capell – Dread Town
5. Chainska Brassika – Down the Barge
6. Nerf Herder – Born Weird (Dr. D Intro)
7. Hot Water Music – Lock Up
8. Ann Beretta, Chris DeMakes of Less Than Jake – Better Medicine
9. Ignite – This Day
10. Charger – Summon The Demon
11. The Rumjacks – Kicking Soles
12. Frank Turner – The Resurrectionists
13. Eddie Vedder – Invincible
14. Johnny Marr – Ghoster
15. Mat Kearney, Super Duper – Something Beautiful – Super Duper Remix
16. Jordan Klassen – Niko
17. Wallows – Especially You
18. Blossoms – Ode To NYC
19. The Waterboys – All Souls Hill
20. Sharon Shannon, The Big Band – Unlocked / The Lochaber Badger
21. Ocean Flaws – Karmageddon
22. Liam Gallagher – Everything’s Electric
23. Peter Bjorn and John – Songs of Love
24. Sea Girls – Lonely
25. OneRepublic – Run – From One Night In Malibu
26. SPINN – Hello
27. Black Am I, Kabaka Pyramid – Jah in My Corner
28. Horace Andy – This Must Be Hell
29. Shwayze, Dirty Heads – Too Late (with Dirty Heads)
30. Bobby Hustle, Loud City – Right Now
31. HIRIE, Arise Roots – Youniverse
32. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – She Spins
33. Lady Wray – Where Were You
34. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Love’s Train
35. The Suffers, Son Little, Bryce The Third – How Do We Heal
36. The Dip – Real Contender
37. The Sha La Das – Silver Linings
38. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – The Frog
39. JonQuan, Danny Rebel – Lean
40. Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Sunk In The Mist
41. Some Ska Band – Suburban Jungle
42. Dissidente – Corvid
43. The Snouts – Lost & Found
44. Tom Nevers Field – Hey Mr. Newsman
45. Victims of Circumstance – You Need to Calm Down
46. Legal Disaster – Get Down
47. Indubious, Passafire, Mike Love – Ease and Flow – Remix
48. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Josh Skints, Dubmatix – Down to Earth – Dubmatix Remix
49. Duane Stephenson, Friendly Fire Band – Tenament Yard
50. Matisyahu – AM_RICA
51. Tarrus Riley, Kabaka Pyramid – Love Alone
52. The Black Seeds – Bring the Sun
53. KRS-One – Can You Dance
54. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – I’m Bringing Home Good News
55. Luke Winslow-King – Love At First Sight
56. JD McPherson – Lust For Life / Sixteen
57. Griffin House – The Mississippi Hippie
58. Sea Power – Transmitter
59. Dave Hause – Without You
60. Chris DeMakes – Round One
61. Drug Church – Premium Offer
62. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Unwritten
63. Black Map – Nothing Over Me
64. The Roughneck Riot – Burn It To The Ground
65. The Scratters, Skimmity Hitchers, Surfin Turnips, The Dreadnoughts, The Mighty Shinkickers – Home Boys Home
66. Punk Rock Factory – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
67. Redeemon – Pressure Switch
68. Coheed and Cambria – The Liars Club
69. Booze & Glory – Betrayed
70. Bowling For Soup – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt
71. Gregor Barnett – No Peace of Mind to Rest
72. Nick Gill, Annie Lawrence – Settling Down
73. Death Cab for Cutie – Waiting For The Sunrise
74. Ed Sheeran, Bring Me The Horizon – Bad Habits (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
75. Whimsical – Rewind
76. Foals – 2am
77. Joywave – We Are All We Need
78. Future Islands – King of Sweden
79. Rebounder – Premium Fantasy
80. Spacey Jane – Sitting Up
81. Nothing But Thieves – Life’s Coming in Slow – from GRAN TURISMO 7
82. The Linda Lindas – Growing Up
83. The Beths – A Real Thing
84. White Lies – Blue Drift
85. The Vaccines – Thunder Fever
86. Andrew Gabbard – Everydaze
87. Peter McPoland – Come Around
88. VHS Collection – Anyway
89. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen, Jocelyn Price – Flawed Diamonds
90. Henry Nowhere – How Far
91. Luciano – In This Together – 2022 Version
92. Pinnacle Sound, Marcus I – Silence
93. Predator Dub Assassins – Legacy
94. Katastro – Give You My Love
95. The Spitfires – Did You Have To Go?
96. AWOLNATION, Rise Against – Beds Are Burning (feat. Tim Mcllrath of Rise Against)
97. HammerFall – Brotherhood
98. Amon Amarth – Put Your Back Into The Oar
99. Silverstein – Ultraviolet
100. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
101. David Holmes, Raven Violet – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love
102. John Cena – Home Sweet Home (Piano Version)