ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2022)

Here’s the ReadJunk Playlist for the month of February 2022, featuring new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from The Slackers, Detroit Riddim Crew, Ignite, Rumjacks, Eddie Vedder, Blossoms, Johnny Marr, Black Am I, Kabaka Pyramid, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Some Ska Band and loads more.



Playlist:

1. The Slackers – Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya

2. Guru Nile, Joe Yorke – I Will Always Try

3. Detroit Riddim Crew – Forward

4. Dreadzone, Emily Capell – Dread Town

5. Chainska Brassika – Down the Barge

6. Nerf Herder – Born Weird (Dr. D Intro)

7. Hot Water Music – Lock Up

8. Ann Beretta, Chris DeMakes of Less Than Jake – Better Medicine

9. Ignite – This Day

10. Charger – Summon The Demon

11. The Rumjacks – Kicking Soles

12. Frank Turner – The Resurrectionists

13. Eddie Vedder – Invincible

14. Johnny Marr – Ghoster

15. Mat Kearney, Super Duper – Something Beautiful – Super Duper Remix

16. Jordan Klassen – Niko

17. Wallows – Especially You

18. Blossoms – Ode To NYC

19. The Waterboys – All Souls Hill

20. Sharon Shannon, The Big Band – Unlocked / The Lochaber Badger

21. Ocean Flaws – Karmageddon

22. Liam Gallagher – Everything’s Electric

23. Peter Bjorn and John – Songs of Love

24. Sea Girls – Lonely

25. OneRepublic – Run – From One Night In Malibu

26. SPINN – Hello

27. Black Am I, Kabaka Pyramid – Jah in My Corner

28. Horace Andy – This Must Be Hell

29. Shwayze, Dirty Heads – Too Late (with Dirty Heads)

30. Bobby Hustle, Loud City – Right Now

31. HIRIE, Arise Roots – Youniverse

32. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – She Spins

33. Lady Wray – Where Were You

34. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Love’s Train

35. The Suffers, Son Little, Bryce The Third – How Do We Heal

36. The Dip – Real Contender

37. The Sha La Das – Silver Linings

38. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – The Frog

39. JonQuan, Danny Rebel – Lean

40. Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Sunk In The Mist

41. Some Ska Band – Suburban Jungle

42. Dissidente – Corvid

43. The Snouts – Lost & Found

44. Tom Nevers Field – Hey Mr. Newsman

45. Victims of Circumstance – You Need to Calm Down

46. Legal Disaster – Get Down

47. Indubious, Passafire, Mike Love – Ease and Flow – Remix

48. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Josh Skints, Dubmatix – Down to Earth – Dubmatix Remix

49. Duane Stephenson, Friendly Fire Band – Tenament Yard

50. Matisyahu – AM_RICA

51. Tarrus Riley, Kabaka Pyramid – Love Alone

52. The Black Seeds – Bring the Sun

53. KRS-One – Can You Dance

54. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – I’m Bringing Home Good News

55. Luke Winslow-King – Love At First Sight

56. JD McPherson – Lust For Life / Sixteen

57. Griffin House – The Mississippi Hippie

58. Sea Power – Transmitter

59. Dave Hause – Without You

60. Chris DeMakes – Round One

61. Drug Church – Premium Offer

62. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Unwritten

63. Black Map – Nothing Over Me

64. The Roughneck Riot – Burn It To The Ground

65. The Scratters, Skimmity Hitchers, Surfin Turnips, The Dreadnoughts, The Mighty Shinkickers – Home Boys Home

66. Punk Rock Factory – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

67. Redeemon – Pressure Switch

68. Coheed and Cambria – The Liars Club

69. Booze & Glory – Betrayed

70. Bowling For Soup – I Wanna Be Brad Pitt

71. Gregor Barnett – No Peace of Mind to Rest

72. Nick Gill, Annie Lawrence – Settling Down

73. Death Cab for Cutie – Waiting For The Sunrise

74. Ed Sheeran, Bring Me The Horizon – Bad Habits (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)

75. Whimsical – Rewind

76. Foals – 2am

77. Joywave – We Are All We Need

78. Future Islands – King of Sweden

79. Rebounder – Premium Fantasy

80. Spacey Jane – Sitting Up

81. Nothing But Thieves – Life’s Coming in Slow – from GRAN TURISMO 7

82. The Linda Lindas – Growing Up

83. The Beths – A Real Thing

84. White Lies – Blue Drift

85. The Vaccines – Thunder Fever

86. Andrew Gabbard – Everydaze

87. Peter McPoland – Come Around

88. VHS Collection – Anyway

89. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen, Jocelyn Price – Flawed Diamonds

90. Henry Nowhere – How Far

91. Luciano – In This Together – 2022 Version

92. Pinnacle Sound, Marcus I – Silence

93. Predator Dub Assassins – Legacy

94. Katastro – Give You My Love

95. The Spitfires – Did You Have To Go?

96. AWOLNATION, Rise Against – Beds Are Burning (feat. Tim Mcllrath of Rise Against)

97. HammerFall – Brotherhood

98. Amon Amarth – Put Your Back Into The Oar

99. Silverstein – Ultraviolet

100. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

101. David Holmes, Raven Violet – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love

102. John Cena – Home Sweet Home (Piano Version)