ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2022)

It’s the end of July and it’s time for another new music playlist! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This month’s playlist features music from Jimmie Allen, Common Kings, Stick Figure, The Interrupters, Less than Jake, Suicide Machines, Dropkick Murphys, The Movement, Beach Rats, Disturbed, No Fun At All, Emerson Hart, Gogol Bordello, Tunnel Vision, Ziggy Marley, Greenland Whalefishers and loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.



Playlist:

1. Jimmie Allen – wouldn’t feel like summer

2. Common Kings – Damn Good Time

3. Stick Figure, Collie Buddz – Showdown (with Collie Buddz)

4. The Movement – Always With Me

5. The Interrupters, Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar – As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)

6. Bedouin Soundclash, Ashleigh Ball – Birds of a Feather (feat. Ashleigh Ball)

7. Joe Strummer – The Road To Rock ‘N’ Roll – Demo

8. Less Than Jake – Fat Mike’s on Drugs (again)

9. The Suicide Machines – Slipping Into Darkness

10. Buck-O-Nine – Water in My Head – Live at Earthling

11. James Shaw – Never Forget

12. Joker’s Republic, Buddy from Less Than Jake – Necessary Evil

13. Beach Rats – Bikes Out!

14. Anti-Flag, Shane Told – LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE. (feat. Shane Told of Silverstein)

15. Drug Church – Someday I Suppose

16. Dropkick Murphys Two – 6’s Upside Down

17. Greenland Whalefishers – Celtic Punk

18. Flogging Molly – This Road Of Mine

19. Fiddler’s Green – Lady in Black

20. The Celtic Social Club, Taylor Byrne – The Auld Triangle

21. The Dreadnoughts – Bold Reilly

22. Alan Doyle, Bob Foster, Kris MacFarlane, Ronald J. Hynes, Cory Tetford, Kendel Carson – Pitter Patter

23. Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe – Captain Crow – from “The Sea Beast” Soundtrack

24. Gogol Bordello, KAZKA, Serhiy Zhadan – Forces of Victory

25. Jesse Malin – Keep on Burning

26. Chris Shiflett – Long, Long Year

27. Jason DeVore – Courage

28. The Flatliners – Rat King

29. Two Door Cinema Club – Lucky – Edit

30. St. Lucia – Touch

31. Bad Suns, Robotaki – Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me – Robotaki Remix

32. Henry Nowhere – We Don’t Listen

33. Imagine Dragons – I Don’t Like Myself

34. Hot Chip – Eleanor

35. Crozet, Carl Cox – My Racing Heart

36. Day Wave – We Used To Be Young

37. Giant Rooks – Morning Blue

38. Unwritten Law – Ghosted

39. The Manges – Back To Bangkok

40. Agnostic Front – The Eliminator 2020

41. Ten Foot Pole – Bogeyman

42. Dan Potthast, Jeff Rosenstock, Shannon Toombs, Kevin Higuchi – That’s Pretty Good

43. Sammy Kay – Don’t Pray on Me

44. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Ain’t This The Strangest Town

45. Jack Johnson – Costume Party

46. Dukes Of Roots, Tarrus Riley – Pressure Drop

47. Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley – The Lucky One

48. Andrew Bees – Vatican

49. Tunnel Vision – Surf in Hell

50. Kash’d Out – Back Deck

51. Tropidelic, The Expendables – For You (with Geoff Weers of The Expendables)

52. The Kooks – Oasis

53. The Cult – Give Me Mercy

54. Bret McKenzie – If You Wanna Go

55. Tom Chaplin – Gravitational – Edit

56. Howard Jones – Formed by the Stars

57. Emerson Hart – I Look For You

58. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Let Me Know

59. Rocky Votolato – Evergreen

60. Dustin Lynch – Fish In The Sea

61. Love Equals Death – Law Of One

62. Keep Flying – Candy Cane Forest 2

63. Voice Of Addiction – Bought and Sold

64. Nerf Herder – Bark for the Bone – Outtake

65. Omnigone – Don’t Give Up The War

66. The Doped up Dollies – Na Na Na Na

67. Rhoda Dakar – As Tears Go By

68. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Peanut Butter

69. Dunia & Aram – It’s Never Easy, Si

70. Surfer Girl, The Skints – The Search (with The Skints)

71. Chupaskabra – As It Was

72. The Magnetics, Paolo Baldini DubFiles – Singapore Sling – Paolo Baldini DubFiles Reggae Dub Mix

73. The Hardbeats, Jacuzzi Fuzz – Showtime

74. Everton Blender – Blendem

75. Hopeton Lindo, Freddie McGregor, Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Do It

76. Black Am I – Mr Hurry Come Up

77. Operation Culture, The Late Ones – Kings On The Hill

78. Mykal Rose – Butter Bread

79. Mighty Diamonds – No Rush

80. Joyce Manor – Did You Ever Know?

81. Ries Brothers – Corner Store

82. Nick Waterhouse – Monterey

83. Gentlemen Rogues – Black Film

84. Thomas Nicholas Band, Bowling For Soup – 1999

85. Mería, Big Mountain – In This Life

86. Luciano, Lutan Fyah, Reggaeville – Settle Down (Ganjaville Riddim)

87. Horace Andy – Feverish

88. UB40, Gilly G, Dapz on the Map – Champion – Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Official Anthem

89. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Sabotage (VS. ALI)

90. The Skapones – Northern Gods

91. The Duke Reid All Stars, Duke Reid’s Group – Herring Bone (with Duke Reid’s Group)

92. Gallo Rojo, La Tremenda Korte, Desorden Público – Policía

93. Daman, The Co-Operators – Prison Abolition

94. Sizzla – Oneness

95. Analea Brown, Kabaka Pyramid – You

96. Raging Fyah – Raging Fire

97. Dread Kennedy, Shakamon, Bobby Hustle – Chase Dem

98. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Hold Your Head Up

99. Thee Sacred Souls – Overflowing

100. Sunny & The Sunliners – Together

101. She & Him – This Whole World

102. Lamb of God – Omens

103. Disturbed – Hey You

104. Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack – Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – April 1993

105. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

106. Alestorm – Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum

107. Behemoth – The Deathless Sun

108. Terror, Corpsegrinder – Can’t Help but Hate

109. Parkway Drive – The Greatest Fear

110. Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Army

111. Moon Tooth – Alpha Howl

112. Senses Fail – Hell is in Your Head

113. Cigar – Legacy of the 7 Plies

114. No Fun At All – It’s Not A Problem

115. Hidden In Plain View – Ragdoll

116. Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz

117. Stick To Your Guns – Open up My Head

118. BANNERS – Keeps Me Going

119. The Subways – Love Waiting On You

120. Death Cab for Cutie – Here to Forever

121. DREAMERS- Body Language

122. Bad Lip Reading – Sassafras

123. Shwayze, Pepper, Slightly Stoopid – Tides

124. Golden Ganga, Big Mountain, Quique Neira, Ras Kuko – Alta Actitud

125. HIRIE, Matisyahu – Blacklist (with Matisyahu)

126. Signal Fire, Jesse Royal – Crucial Times

127. Island Asylum, One Culture – Hear Us

128. Muse – Kill Or Be Killed

129. Collective Soul – Cut The Cord

130. The Amazons – Ready For Something

131. Orange Skyline – Modern Times

132. The Cribs – In The Room

133. Record Thieves – Fault Lines

134. Armchair Martian, Bad Astronaut – 17 Years

135. Coquettish – I Feel

136. Kabaka Pyramid, Damian Marley – Red Gold and Green

137. Tarrus Riley – Baby Blue

138. Andrés Cotter, Fred Reiter, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Mister Music

139. WALLA – When We Were Young

140. Liam Gallagher – Bless You

141. Marcus Mumford – Grace

142. Mellow Mood, Iya Terra – Make It Better (with Iya Terra)

143. Papa Michigan, Half Pint – I Know It

144. Dirty Heads, Common Kings – Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings)

145. Bumpin Uglies, Little Stranger – No Love (with Little Stranger)

146. Pacific Dub, Arise Roots – Sunny Day

147. JER – Ska Has Progressed Past the Need for Incels

148. Well Done Coyote – No Fear in My Heart

149. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Flying East

150. The Abruptors – Best Wishes, Warmest Regards

151. The Reggister’s – Have You Ever Seen the Rain

152. Yelo Molo – Until Always