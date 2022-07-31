ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2022)
It’s the end of July and it’s time for another new music playlist! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This month’s playlist features music from Jimmie Allen, Common Kings, Stick Figure, The Interrupters, Less than Jake, Suicide Machines, Dropkick Murphys, The Movement, Beach Rats, Disturbed, No Fun At All, Emerson Hart, Gogol Bordello, Tunnel Vision, Ziggy Marley, Greenland Whalefishers and loads of others! You can listen to the playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named.
Playlist:
1. Jimmie Allen – wouldn’t feel like summer
2. Common Kings – Damn Good Time
3. Stick Figure, Collie Buddz – Showdown (with Collie Buddz)
4. The Movement – Always With Me
5. The Interrupters, Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar – As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)
6. Bedouin Soundclash, Ashleigh Ball – Birds of a Feather (feat. Ashleigh Ball)
7. Joe Strummer – The Road To Rock ‘N’ Roll – Demo
8. Less Than Jake – Fat Mike’s on Drugs (again)
9. The Suicide Machines – Slipping Into Darkness
10. Buck-O-Nine – Water in My Head – Live at Earthling
11. James Shaw – Never Forget
12. Joker’s Republic, Buddy from Less Than Jake – Necessary Evil
13. Beach Rats – Bikes Out!
14. Anti-Flag, Shane Told – LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE. (feat. Shane Told of Silverstein)
15. Drug Church – Someday I Suppose
16. Dropkick Murphys Two – 6’s Upside Down
17. Greenland Whalefishers – Celtic Punk
18. Flogging Molly – This Road Of Mine
19. Fiddler’s Green – Lady in Black
20. The Celtic Social Club, Taylor Byrne – The Auld Triangle
21. The Dreadnoughts – Bold Reilly
22. Alan Doyle, Bob Foster, Kris MacFarlane, Ronald J. Hynes, Cory Tetford, Kendel Carson – Pitter Patter
23. Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe – Captain Crow – from “The Sea Beast” Soundtrack
24. Gogol Bordello, KAZKA, Serhiy Zhadan – Forces of Victory
25. Jesse Malin – Keep on Burning
26. Chris Shiflett – Long, Long Year
27. Jason DeVore – Courage
28. The Flatliners – Rat King
29. Two Door Cinema Club – Lucky – Edit
30. St. Lucia – Touch
31. Bad Suns, Robotaki – Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me – Robotaki Remix
32. Henry Nowhere – We Don’t Listen
33. Imagine Dragons – I Don’t Like Myself
34. Hot Chip – Eleanor
35. Crozet, Carl Cox – My Racing Heart
36. Day Wave – We Used To Be Young
37. Giant Rooks – Morning Blue
38. Unwritten Law – Ghosted
39. The Manges – Back To Bangkok
40. Agnostic Front – The Eliminator 2020
41. Ten Foot Pole – Bogeyman
42. Dan Potthast, Jeff Rosenstock, Shannon Toombs, Kevin Higuchi – That’s Pretty Good
43. Sammy Kay – Don’t Pray on Me
44. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Ain’t This The Strangest Town
45. Jack Johnson – Costume Party
46. Dukes Of Roots, Tarrus Riley – Pressure Drop
47. Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley – The Lucky One
48. Andrew Bees – Vatican
49. Tunnel Vision – Surf in Hell
50. Kash’d Out – Back Deck
51. Tropidelic, The Expendables – For You (with Geoff Weers of The Expendables)
52. The Kooks – Oasis
53. The Cult – Give Me Mercy
54. Bret McKenzie – If You Wanna Go
55. Tom Chaplin – Gravitational – Edit
56. Howard Jones – Formed by the Stars
57. Emerson Hart – I Look For You
58. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Let Me Know
59. Rocky Votolato – Evergreen
60. Dustin Lynch – Fish In The Sea
61. Love Equals Death – Law Of One
62. Keep Flying – Candy Cane Forest 2
63. Voice Of Addiction – Bought and Sold
64. Nerf Herder – Bark for the Bone – Outtake
65. Omnigone – Don’t Give Up The War
66. The Doped up Dollies – Na Na Na Na
67. Rhoda Dakar – As Tears Go By
68. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Peanut Butter
69. Dunia & Aram – It’s Never Easy, Si
70. Surfer Girl, The Skints – The Search (with The Skints)
71. Chupaskabra – As It Was
72. The Magnetics, Paolo Baldini DubFiles – Singapore Sling – Paolo Baldini DubFiles Reggae Dub Mix
73. The Hardbeats, Jacuzzi Fuzz – Showtime
74. Everton Blender – Blendem
75. Hopeton Lindo, Freddie McGregor, Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Do It
76. Black Am I – Mr Hurry Come Up
77. Operation Culture, The Late Ones – Kings On The Hill
78. Mykal Rose – Butter Bread
79. Mighty Diamonds – No Rush
80. Joyce Manor – Did You Ever Know?
81. Ries Brothers – Corner Store
82. Nick Waterhouse – Monterey
83. Gentlemen Rogues – Black Film
84. Thomas Nicholas Band, Bowling For Soup – 1999
85. Mería, Big Mountain – In This Life
86. Luciano, Lutan Fyah, Reggaeville – Settle Down (Ganjaville Riddim)
87. Horace Andy – Feverish
88. UB40, Gilly G, Dapz on the Map – Champion – Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Official Anthem
89. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Sabotage (VS. ALI)
90. The Skapones – Northern Gods
91. The Duke Reid All Stars, Duke Reid’s Group – Herring Bone (with Duke Reid’s Group)
92. Gallo Rojo, La Tremenda Korte, Desorden Público – Policía
93. Daman, The Co-Operators – Prison Abolition
94. Sizzla – Oneness
95. Analea Brown, Kabaka Pyramid – You
96. Raging Fyah – Raging Fire
97. Dread Kennedy, Shakamon, Bobby Hustle – Chase Dem
98. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Hold Your Head Up
99. Thee Sacred Souls – Overflowing
100. Sunny & The Sunliners – Together
101. She & Him – This Whole World
102. Lamb of God – Omens
103. Disturbed – Hey You
104. Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack – Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – April 1993
105. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)
106. Alestorm – Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum
107. Behemoth – The Deathless Sun
108. Terror, Corpsegrinder – Can’t Help but Hate
109. Parkway Drive – The Greatest Fear
110. Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Army
111. Moon Tooth – Alpha Howl
112. Senses Fail – Hell is in Your Head
113. Cigar – Legacy of the 7 Plies
114. No Fun At All – It’s Not A Problem
115. Hidden In Plain View – Ragdoll
116. Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz
117. Stick To Your Guns – Open up My Head
118. BANNERS – Keeps Me Going
119. The Subways – Love Waiting On You
120. Death Cab for Cutie – Here to Forever
121. DREAMERS- Body Language
122. Bad Lip Reading – Sassafras
123. Shwayze, Pepper, Slightly Stoopid – Tides
124. Golden Ganga, Big Mountain, Quique Neira, Ras Kuko – Alta Actitud
125. HIRIE, Matisyahu – Blacklist (with Matisyahu)
126. Signal Fire, Jesse Royal – Crucial Times
127. Island Asylum, One Culture – Hear Us
128. Muse – Kill Or Be Killed
129. Collective Soul – Cut The Cord
130. The Amazons – Ready For Something
131. Orange Skyline – Modern Times
132. The Cribs – In The Room
133. Record Thieves – Fault Lines
134. Armchair Martian, Bad Astronaut – 17 Years
135. Coquettish – I Feel
136. Kabaka Pyramid, Damian Marley – Red Gold and Green
137. Tarrus Riley – Baby Blue
138. Andrés Cotter, Fred Reiter, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Mister Music
139. WALLA – When We Were Young
140. Liam Gallagher – Bless You
141. Marcus Mumford – Grace
142. Mellow Mood, Iya Terra – Make It Better (with Iya Terra)
143. Papa Michigan, Half Pint – I Know It
144. Dirty Heads, Common Kings – Heavy Water (feat. Common Kings)
145. Bumpin Uglies, Little Stranger – No Love (with Little Stranger)
146. Pacific Dub, Arise Roots – Sunny Day
147. JER – Ska Has Progressed Past the Need for Incels
148. Well Done Coyote – No Fear in My Heart
149. Soothsayers, Victor Rice – Flying East
150. The Abruptors – Best Wishes, Warmest Regards
151. The Reggister’s – Have You Ever Seen the Rain
152. Yelo Molo – Until Always