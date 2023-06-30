ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2023)

The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for June 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Iration, Ballyhoo!, Catebite, The Phensic, Ryan Bingham, Beach Fossils, Logan Ledger, JAWS, Hot Water Music, Eastern Standard Time, The Elovaters and more! Lots of different genres! I’m sure there’s some duplicated bands but too lazy to check.



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

1. Iration – Daytrippin

2. Ballyhoo! – Clip My Wings

3. Catbite, Brian Fallon – Yes It’s True

4. The Phensic – Number 1 (Again)

5. Popes Of Chillitown – Take A Picture

6. The Abruptors – Dave and Mary

7. Pepper – Get Me Ready

8. Kash’d Out – Make a Little Love

9. Long Beach Dub Allstars, Philieano – Preacha

10. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Sara Lugo – Long Time (feat. Sara Lugo)

11. The Elovaters – Come And Get It

12. The Hooters – Connection

13. Thirsty Guys – Bow and Arrow

14. Ryan Bingham – Where My Wild Things Are

15. Skinny Lister – Down On The Barrier

16. Gerry Cinnamon – Diamonds in the Mud – Live at Hampden Park

17. AJJ – Moon Valley High

18. Levellers – Battle Of The Beanfield

19. Jordan Joyes, The Walker Roaders – Passing Ships

20. Far From Saints – The Ride

21. James – We’re Gonna Miss You – Orchestral Version

22. JAWS – Are My Friends Alright?

23. Beach Fossils – Sleeping On My Own

24. Vistas – Is This All We Are?

25. The Pigeon Detectives – Summer Girl

26. Ocean Flaws – Touching Down – Live In London

27. Hot Water Music – Drawn

28. Diesel Boy – Dirty Dishes

29. Lektron – Dirty Jacks

30. Rancid – New American

31. We Are Radio Noi$e – Womanthem

32. Fishbone – Wake Up My Child

33. Random Hand – Lifejackets

34. Dukes Of Roots, Darius Rucker – John Punch

35. The Prizefighters – What Are You Going to Do

36. The Rocksteady Conspiracy, Boss Capone – Trouble and Danger

37. The Expendables – Sippin On Something

38. Seth Lakeman – Days Ago – Edit

39. Logan Ledger – Where Will I Go

40. Cory Branan – Honey Come Home

41. James Maddock – Runaway

42. Josh Ritter, Aoife O’Donovan – Strong Swimmer – Duet

43. Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Watson – Miles Away

44. The Vegabonds, Sam Burchfield – Interstate Cowboy

45. Jesse Ahern – Back Against the Wall

46. The Beaches – Blame Brett

47. Ivan & Alyosha – Can’t Fight the Feeling

48. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Open The Door, See What You Find

49. The Mysterines – Begin Again

50. The Revivalists – Good Old Days

51. Foo Fighters – The Glass

52. The California Honeydrops – I Wanna Love

53. Vic Ruggiero, Jory Kinjo – Every nowhere

54. Matisyahu – One Day – Live

55. Bob Andy – Ska Music

56. Eastern Standard Time – Miles and Miles

57. Half Past Two – Heart of Gold

58. The Eclectics – Siddhartha (Live)

59. Out Of Control Army, Lollypop Lorry – LOVE

60. Dope Times – I Did It Anyway

61. Bite Me Bambi – Girls of Summer

62. Rhoda Dakar – Love Hurts

63. Jesse Malin – TKO (DTK)

64. Pete Droge – Rooftop

65. Dallas Burrow – River Town

66. Gareth Dunlop – Fool’s Desire

67. Paddy And The Rats – This is our Life

68. The Feelgood McLouds, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – 101 Drinks

69. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – That’s Your Opinion

70. Langhorne Slim – The Way We Move – Romero Thrasher Version

71. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Next Rodeo

72. Austin Lucas – Black Me Out

73. Sharon Shannon, The Scratch – The Diddley Doo

74. Jeff Hulett – The Text Song (Don’t Go Calling Me) – Live

75. The Aquadolls – Spotlight

76. Rebuilder – Hold On

77. Bowling For Soup – 1985 – BFS version

78. The Dead Milkmen – Musical Chairs

79. Doghouse Rose – It Is What It Is

80. The Dead Krazukies – Darth Walnut

81. The Queers – You Shook Me All Night Long

82. Aphids! – Ring Ring

83. The Offspring – You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid – Live At Hellfest 2022

84. Micky James – Loner Of The Year

85. Busy Signal, Collie Buddz – A Thousand Times

86. Junior Kelly – Searching

87. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Big Big Love

88. Dante Bowe, Anthony B – Wind Me Up

89. Luciano, Poorman Dub Sound, Bamboo Kallum – Good Old Vibes

90. Dr. Ring Ding, Bongoroll – Besuch bei Ganjaman

91. Lee Fields – You Can Count On Me

92. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – God’s Been Good to Me

93. Jr Thomas & Cutlass Cream – Reflections

94. Joey Dosik – Making Up Making Love

95. Cole Williams – A Change Is Gonna Come – In-Studio

96. The California Honeydrops – A Boy Can Dream

97. Holy Hive, The Shacks – Love It Is Not Love

98. Bobby Oroza, El Michels Affair – Whatcha Know

99. Jalen Ngonda – Come Around and Love Me

100. The Vintage Explosion – Don’t Knock Upon My Door

101. Pale Jay – Dreaming In Slow Motion

102. Alex Cherney, The Brothers Nylon – i found a diamond

103. Say She She – C’est Si Bon

104. The Ready-Mades – Shout It Out

105. Eric Hutchinson, Allen Stone, Clyde Lawrence, Huntertones – Sad Songs (feat. Allen Stone, Clyde Lawrence, Huntertones)

106. Eastern Standard Time – Una y otra vez

107. Alborosie – Viral

108. Matt Berry – Food Chain Blues

109. Peter Gabriel – Road to Joy – Bright-Side Mix

110. The Expendables, Little Stranger – Homewrecker (with Little Stranger)

111. Hopeton Lindo, Lady Saw – Mr Politician

112. Dirty Heads, Monsieur Periné – Island Glow (feat. Monsieur Periné)

113. Jah Defender, Irie Ites – Happy Inside

114. Tony Rebel – Enough Is Enough

115. J Boog, The Green, Collie Buddz – Never Give Up

116. Cydeways, Sugarshack Sessions – Gold – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

117. Chris Cresswell – Behind The Crow

118. Yellowcard – Childhood Eyes

119. Vacations – Midwest

120. The Midnight Callers – New York Tramp

121. Christian Lopez – Harpers Ferry

122. Maren Morris, Marcus Mumford, Daisy Jones & The Six – Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

123. Jimmy Eat World – Telepath

124. The Penske File – Chorus Girl

125. Portugal. The Man – Plastic Island

126. The Hives – Countdown To Shutdown

127. LURK – Pedestrian

128. Fitz and The Tantrums – Feeling Good

129. Sigur Rós – Gold

130. Roosevelt – Luna

131. Kasabian – Algorithms

132. The Breeders – Go Man Go

133. Small Crush – 5

134. Blur – The Narcissist

135. Jeff Rosenstock – DOUBT

136. The Drums – Obvious

137. Rum Ragged – Lazy Afternoon

138. Gwar – Falling

139. Alice Cooper – I’m Alice

140. Stephen Kellogg, Counting Crows – Almost Woke

141. H.R., Nick Hexum – Everything You Do

142. BAD OPERATION – Grandma’s Car

143. Frankie Paul – Serious Time

144. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Millennial Homesick Blues

145. Passafire – Offer

146. Bumpin Uglies – Underdog – Acoustic

147. Dubmatix – Soul Ska

148. Black Am I, Jemere Morgan, Answele – All You Can Do Is Try

149. Daman, Joe Yorke – Fighting for Justice

150. D’ Original Reverence, One Culture – Jah Will Be There

151. Freddie McGregor, Astyle Alive – Fighting For Our Rights

152. Jimmy Rivas, Nick Sefakis, Bobby Hustle – Pasión y Corazón

153. Hollie Cook, Josh Skints, Jah9 – Kush Dub

154. Mr. Vegas, Everton Blender – Kouchie Overload

155. DISPATCH, Collie Buddz – Upside Down

156. Common Kings – Celebration (One Shot)

157. Freddie McGregor, Ellisha Kan, Black Prophet – Walla Walla Weng

158. The Budos Band – Crescent Blade

159. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra, Victor Rice – Here we come

160. Jump the Shark! – Post-Factual Blues

161. The Hempsteadys – Russian Kola

162. The Nine Ton Peanut Smugglers – Skaramanga

163. Mike Love, Collie Buddz – The Butterfly Remains

164. Ska Beat City, King Django – Solomon Gundie

165. Certainly So – Tired For a Living

166. Rebuilder – Another Round

167. Beauty Queen, Henry Nowhere – Light On

168. Skids – Here We Go Again

169. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Isobel Campbell – Sometimes Always (feat. Isobel Campbell) [Live at Hollywood Palladium]

170. Maya Hawke – Coming Around Again

171. Galactic Empire – Indiana Jones Theme